This peer’s response to government plans to spy on benefit claimants’ bank accounts was simply magnificent

Politics

To the House of Lords now – no, stick with us, please – where Green Party peer Jenny Jones was none too impressed with government plans to be able to snoop on the bank accounts of people claiming benefits.

When we say ‘none too impressed’ what we really mean is that she was shocked and appalled. And she had the very best response and idea for MPs who think it sounds like a good idea and it really was A+++.

Sound up, and make sure you listen to the end.

Jenny Jones rips the government on their plans to intrude on citizens’ privacy by spying on their bank accounts… …and suggests we at least start with a pilot study on the MPs advocating it – to help uncover corruption & fraud. pic.twitter.com/Jp9VrMQWFZ — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 4, 2023

Brilliant idea, magnificently delivered!

‘Look at the government’s plans to actually spy on the bank accounts of those receiving benefits… It really is a new low in this government’s constant vile behaviour” ‘Never in our history has the government intruded on the privacy of anyone’s bank account without any good reason. And now we’re treating all people on benefits as potential criminals” ‘If MPs think this is a good idea, then why don’t we ask them to go first? With all the cases of corruption, second jobs and undeclared incomes, would MPs be ok if the banks had the ability to raise red flags on their accounts? That does seem to make sense doesn’t it? Just test the system before we use it on other people.’

And here are just a few of the thigns people said about it.

Jenny Jones making absolute sense again – MPs are paid out of the public purse, surely that too makes them public ownership ‍♂️ And they are in an entitled position to correct any errors straight away instead of being forced into destitution! — Steve Jones (@wafu23RN) December 4, 2023

Exactly ! All big changes are tested using a pilot programme so let's use MPs as the guinea pigs & see what comes out — SB78 (@Steve_Butler) December 4, 2023

Absolute ⭐️

The more I hear from her the more respect I have for her! — Sally Bourliakas (@SallyBourliakas) December 4, 2023

Jenny Jones is that exceptional justification of the HoL. There are others. — Citizen Paul Templeman (Betamax Male) #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) December 4, 2023

To conclude …

A parliamentarian who actually stands up for ordinary people https://t.co/LNF06ebkhh — WellwoodNoJustice=NoPeaceKeepItInTheGround (@paganbotanist) December 4, 2023

Source @mikegalsworthy @implausibleblog