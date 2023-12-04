Politics

This peer’s response to government plans to spy on benefit claimants’ bank accounts was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2023

To the House of Lords now – no, stick with us, please – where Green Party peer Jenny Jones was none too impressed with government plans to be able to snoop on the bank accounts of people claiming benefits.

When we say ‘none too impressed’ what we really mean is that she was shocked and appalled. And she had the very best response and idea for MPs who think it sounds like a good idea and it really was A+++.

Sound up, and make sure you listen to the end.

Brilliant idea, magnificently delivered!

‘Look at the government’s plans to actually spy on the bank accounts of those receiving benefits… It really is a new low in this government’s constant vile behaviour”

‘Never in our history has the government intruded on the privacy of anyone’s bank account without any good reason. And now we’re treating all people on benefits as potential criminals”

‘If MPs think this is a good idea, then why don’t we ask them to go first? With all the cases of corruption, second jobs and undeclared incomes, would MPs be ok if the banks had the ability to raise red flags on their accounts? That does seem to make sense doesn’t it? Just test the system before we use it on other people.’

And here are just a few of the thigns people said about it.

To conclude …

Source @mikegalsworthy @implausibleblog