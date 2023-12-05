People have been sharing the worst sex advice a magazine ever gave them – 17 absolute jaw-droppers (NSFW)

Life

We’ve never written to a magazine asking for advice about sex. Actually, we’re not sure we’ve ever asked anyone for sex advice, and frankly that probably explains a lot.

But anyway, we mention this because Calm_Entrepreneur_83 had this question for the good people of Reddit.

‘What is the worst sex advice you got from Cosmo?’

And not just Cosmo, we’re guessing, but any of that sort of magazine. And these replies were in total jaw-droppers.

1.

‘Glazed donut. Gently stick his penis through the hole then nibble around it, stopping to suck him once in a while. The sugary texture of your tongue will dad an interesting new dimension.

‘This. I like donuts and dick but I don’t want them at the same time lol.’

stillcantsee

2.

‘One time Cosmo told me to tap on the underside of his penis for pleasure. I started tapping one time during a bj and he was like “what are you doing? Are you tapping me?” ☠️’

expialidocioussuper

‘I hope you chose the humorous route and asked, “Is this thing on?”

Alaska-TheCountry

3.



‘This one has haunted me since I read it.’

sarinya

4.

‘I distinctly remember a tip to freeze grapes and give a BJ with frozen grapes in your mouth. It sounds like a great way to literally choke and die.’

gowherethetreesgo

5.

‘NO.’

Nasus_13

6.

‘Not positive it was Cosmo, but “Release one bee in the room to create a sense of danger”. [editor’s note – not actually Cosmo!]

Ok_Gate_9315

7.



IcicleStorm

8.

‘To drag a fork across your partners skin as a part of foreplay and to suck on a popsicle and then give a blow job. Picture me, a virgin at that point, thinking I was going to blow some guy’s mind lol.’

AndyJCohen