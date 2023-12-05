Life

Remembering when this social faux pas prompted a wonderful rush of similarly hilarious confessions and it’s a proper hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated December 5th, 2023

Taking a stroll through the Twitter hall of fame today we stumbled across this classic Q&A which is absolutely, positively, 100% an evergreen treat.

It all started when the great @MooseAllain took to Twitter – back when it was a bit more fun than it is now – to confession a most excruciating moment of public embarrassment.

And we’re very glad he did because it prompted a whole rush of similarly hilarious confessions and here are 25 of the best.

It prompted a whole rush of other similar confessions because – let’s face it – it’s the sort of thing we’ve all done at one time or another.

Here are our favourites. And send us yours in the comments!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2