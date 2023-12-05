Remembering when this social faux pas prompted a wonderful rush of similarly hilarious confessions and it’s a proper hall of famer

Life

Taking a stroll through the Twitter hall of fame today we stumbled across this classic Q&A which is absolutely, positively, 100% an evergreen treat.

It all started when the great @MooseAllain took to Twitter – back when it was a bit more fun than it is now – to confession a most excruciating moment of public embarrassment.

Accidentally said “Many thank you” to a woman in a shop. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) November 9, 2017

And we’re very glad he did because it prompted a whole rush of similarly hilarious confessions and here are 25 of the best.

It prompted a whole rush of other similar confessions because – let's face it – it's the sort of thing we've all done at one time or another.

Here are our favourites. And send us yours in the comments!

Once, a colleague politely asked if she could ask a question. I muddled up “fire away” and “go ahead”, telling her to “go away”. — James Panton (@jamespanton) November 9, 2017

I was complaining that I’d printed something on the wrong type of paper whilst also answering a call. I said “good afternoon, yellow paper” and then immediately hung up in shock/embarrassment. — Abulic Monkey (@abulic_monkey) November 9, 2017

I once said to a woman whose dog was sniffing my trouser leg “I bet he can smell my pussy.” The silence that followed was beyond stony. I do own a cat. — Jo Short (@thebrainofspock) November 9, 2017

In a bistro in France, @LReb82 had some lovely pea soup. With genuine enthusiasm she loudly declared “you can really taste the pea-ness.” — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) November 9, 2017

Brilliant! Someone remarked on how big the cat is to me the other day and I meant to say “he’s like a panther” whilst deciding against saying “I hope you don’t mean fat” and I actually said, “He is my father”. — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) November 10, 2017

at school a friend wanted a packet of smokey bacon crisps but actually asked the dinner lady for a “smacket of pokey bacon” — sonofajoiner (@sonofajoiner) November 9, 2017

My daughter loudly demands “cock prawntail crisps” — Jenny Mclaughlin (@jennymaclondon) November 9, 2017

Takes me back to the mortifying “stiffy cocky pudding” episode. — Barcodezebra (@MatthewPerren) November 9, 2017

‘Large Cockporn’ in the cinema once — David Keogh (@tweetfoggy) November 9, 2017

Jogged past school kids last night: one speaks out ‘have a nice jog’ *cute* I reply ‘You too’ *less cute*. He was in no way shape or form jogging — C Mc (@CMc_New) November 9, 2017

Had an excruciating one recently. Walked past my neighbour in the street. She said “Hello, how are you?” Heard myself reply: “And you, bye.” — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) November 9, 2017

Saw the Doctor before going on holiday. ‘Have a good time in Portugal’ she said as I left. ‘You too,’ I replied before dying in horrible cringe agony in the waiting room. — David Lewis (@davidclewis) November 9, 2017

