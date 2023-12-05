Remembering when this social faux pas prompted a wonderful rush of similarly hilarious confessions and it’s a proper hall of famer
Taking a stroll through the Twitter hall of fame today we stumbled across this classic Q&A which is absolutely, positively, 100% an evergreen treat.
It all started when the great @MooseAllain took to Twitter – back when it was a bit more fun than it is now – to confession a most excruciating moment of public embarrassment.
Accidentally said “Many thank you” to a woman in a shop.
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) November 9, 2017
And we’re very glad he did because it prompted a whole rush of similarly hilarious confessions and here are 25 of the best.
Here are our favourites. And send us yours in the comments!
1.
Once, a colleague politely asked if she could ask a question. I muddled up “fire away” and “go ahead”, telling her to “go away”.
— James Panton (@jamespanton) November 9, 2017
2.
I was complaining that I’d printed something on the wrong type of paper whilst also answering a call. I said “good afternoon, yellow paper” and then immediately hung up in shock/embarrassment.
— Abulic Monkey (@abulic_monkey) November 9, 2017
3.
I once said to a woman whose dog was sniffing my trouser leg “I bet he can smell my pussy.” The silence that followed was beyond stony. I do own a cat.
— Jo Short (@thebrainofspock) November 9, 2017
4.
In a bistro in France, @LReb82 had some lovely pea soup. With genuine enthusiasm she loudly declared “you can really taste the pea-ness.”
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) November 9, 2017
5.
Brilliant! Someone remarked on how big the cat is to me the other day and I meant to say “he’s like a panther” whilst deciding against saying “I hope you don’t mean fat” and I actually said, “He is my father”.
— Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) November 10, 2017
6.
at school a friend wanted a packet of smokey bacon crisps but actually asked the dinner lady for a “smacket of pokey bacon”
— sonofajoiner (@sonofajoiner) November 9, 2017
7.
My daughter loudly demands “cock prawntail crisps”
— Jenny Mclaughlin (@jennymaclondon) November 9, 2017
8.
Takes me back to the mortifying “stiffy cocky pudding” episode.
— Barcodezebra (@MatthewPerren) November 9, 2017
9.
‘Large Cockporn’ in the cinema once
— David Keogh (@tweetfoggy) November 9, 2017
10.
Jogged past school kids last night: one speaks out ‘have a nice jog’ *cute* I reply ‘You too’ *less cute*. He was in no way shape or form jogging
— C Mc (@CMc_New) November 9, 2017
11.
Had an excruciating one recently. Walked past my neighbour in the street. She said “Hello, how are you?” Heard myself reply: “And you, bye.”
— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) November 9, 2017
12.
Saw the Doctor before going on holiday. ‘Have a good time in Portugal’ she said as I left. ‘You too,’ I replied before dying in horrible cringe agony in the waiting room.
— David Lewis (@davidclewis) November 9, 2017
13.
I answered the phone at work and instead of saying ‘Can I help you’ or ‘Please hold for a moment’ I said ‘Can I hold you’
— AnnieR (@biggybaggyboggy) November 9, 2017