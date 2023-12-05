This attempt to get a free drink playing the ‘Wetherspoon’s game’ succeeded beyond their wildest dreams and it’s today’s funniest thing

Life

You may or may not be familiar with the Wetherspoon’s game, in which people use a loophole in the pub chain’s app to buy food and drink for strangers even if they’re hundreds of miles away, if you promise to return the favour for someone else one day.

We mention it because this appeal for people to take part – for this person’s ‘nana and grandad’ – appears to have exceeded beyond their wildest dreams and it’s surely today’s funniest and most wholesome thing.

It was highlighted on Twitter by @roblikesplanes and it went wildly viral because, well, have a look for yourself.

Reason 52 why I can’t delete Facebook: a group called ‘Wetherspoons The Game!’ in which you put up a couple of photos of yourselves & explain the occasion, alongside the spoons you’re in. If you’ve got a good post, people will send you a drink. Nana doesn’t know what’s hit her pic.twitter.com/J0tUaCCCPu — Rob (@roblikesplanes) December 4, 2023

And just in case it’s tricky to read in full – it’s almost definitely tricky to read in full – here it is again, a fabulously funny – and big-hearted – tale told in 3 parts.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

I am howling at this, thank you for sharing it — ELLIE (@ellieq) December 4, 2023

Things like this help restore my faith in humanity. — bob s (@bob_smithson) December 4, 2023

Grandad lining his stomach with an onion ring — Em (@EmmaLouise79) December 4, 2023

This blew up because everyone is desperate for some good natured good old fashioned low stakes fun amidst the hell scape of the news. Yay Nana and Grandad — ShtetlPetal (@ShtetlPetal) December 5, 2023

To conclude …

Best tweet of the day. https://t.co/dD6684CvzH — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 4, 2023

