Whoever arranged this bookshop display of Cliff Richard’s new book, take the rest of the week off

Celebrity

You’ll remember that moment a week or so ago when Cliff Richard dominated the news agenda with his most unfortunate comments about not wanting to have his picture taken with Elvis Presley because he was fat.

But just in case your memory needs a nudge …

One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023

And we mention it again because of this bookshop display – Waterstones, by the look of it – which was shared by @eddo75 on Twitter.

He’s not gonna be happy with that pic.twitter.com/Y3S1NdnkZU — Ed (@eddo75) December 5, 2023

Whoever did that, take the rest of the week off! We’re definitely going to buy that book this Christmas.

Source @eddo75