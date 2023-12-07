News

They left it late but the Daily Star’s front page on Boris Johnson at the Covid inquiry just won front page of the year

John Plunkett. Updated December 7th, 2023

The Daily Star’s front pages came into their own during Covid and, with the pandemic inquiry now in full swing, the paper’s political splashes are once again nearing God-tier status.

And today it might just have won front page of the year, or something close.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Boom!

Add it to the pile of recent winning Daily Star front pages, like this one.

And – from last year – this one.

And finally!

Here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Source @TheBishF1