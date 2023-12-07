They left it late but the Daily Star’s front page on Boris Johnson at the Covid inquiry just won front page of the year

News

The Daily Star’s front pages came into their own during Covid and, with the pandemic inquiry now in full swing, the paper’s political splashes are once again nearing God-tier status.

And today it might just have won front page of the year, or something close.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Boom!

Add it to the pile of recent winning Daily Star front pages, like this one.

And – from last year – this one.

And finally!

Here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Daily Star nails it: Johnson at the COVID enquiry. pic.twitter.com/Q4q1Bf38HZ — Slough for Europe (@SloughForEU) December 7, 2023

Thursday’s DAILY STAR: I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth & nothing but the truth…#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Y9OE4jtJ5l — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) December 7, 2023

Says everything about the state of our press that the @dailystar is putting the slavish, toadying Johnson client gimps of the @Telegraph @DailyMailUK @Daily_Express @TheSun to utter shame pic.twitter.com/iTGGTtwFWt — Shalodex (@vendettaplace) December 7, 2023

While most of the client journos do Johnson bidding by burying him on the inside pages or pretending he apologised, hats off @dailystar Covid inquiry discussed in @RestIsPolitics Q and A along with so much else https://t.co/ieQTcj6vQh pic.twitter.com/B1MlKjPWA0 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 7, 2023

Source @TheBishF1