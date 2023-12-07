This long-legged airline passenger took manspreading to an epic new level and the internet spoke as one

Life

It’s bad enough flying full stop, unless you can afford business class or whatever, obviously, in which case could you kindly move along.

But for ordinary mortals like me and thee, the journey is made 10 times worse when you sit next to a guy who insists on taking up more room than he is allowed. Specifically, a man spreader.

And we’ve sat next to a few in our time, but we’ve never come across someone who spread quite so epically as this.

It’s a video that has just gone wildly viral on TikTok after it was shared by a couple, @claireandpeter, who like to do a lot of travelling, by all accounts. And even they were taken aback.

And the internet spoke as one. Well, the vast majority of it did …

‘Bestie you gotta step on his foot. This is the final straw .’

_amiziah.niara_ ‘It’s like a spider.’

quirked up catboy ‘A lady did this to me on a long haul flight except I felt something on my thigh AND IT WAS HER FOOT.’

annika ‘6ft 4 man here can confirm this needs to happen on flights but the fact his foot has crossed into your foot area is too much extend into the aisle.’

Adam ‘WHY IS HE AIRING OUT.’

N8 ‘Imagine falling asleep like that and being woken up by the trolley crashing into your leg.’

Rera Pops ‘I would call the police.’

Catherine—Social Media Agency ‘He’s doing a split atp.’

kys ‘He’s cooling em off.’

skadi255 ‘I once had someone do that and I stepped on his foot since you know… I didn’t notice his foot in my space ‘

Tayler “He’s just tall” BROS GOING ACROSS THE AISLE INTO HER OWN SPACE???? THAT’S NOT NORMAL ‘

hey I’m celery ‘Tbh I also go into the aisle but not into another persons seat??’

Clara ‘I’m really an introverted person but when someone crosses my personal space, i speak up.’

Erwin Smith’s wife ‘I would’ve screamed that he’s trying to light his shoe.’

Flavoredboring ‘Dude is an absolute manspreading champion, we all should look up to him.’

Source TikTok @claireandpeter