Sarah Vine gave Boris Johnson’s Covid inquiry appearance a rollicking 5-star review and out of all the responses, this one said it best

If you want a glimpse of just how well Boris Johnson’s appearance at the Covid inquiry went for the former PM, then you could do worse – very much worse – than watch these few minutes of evidence, which pretty much 100% nails it.

Humiliating portion of Johnson in front of the #CovidInquiry. Asked whether "let the virus rip" was a phrase he used, he denies it. He is then taken excruciatingly through document after document showing the reverse, while he mutters "no, no, no, that's rubbish". ~AA pic.twitter.com/mMFsD7h55d — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 7, 2023

We mention it again because Daily Mail columnist and much else besides Sarah Vine was watching Johnson from a hospital bed – our very best wishes for a speedy recovery – and this was her verdict on the former PM on Twitter.

Recovering from a small procedure and watching @BorisJohnson’s testimony to the #covidenquiry. His critics will be very unhappy with his performance: he comes across as eloquent, thoughtful, human, grown-up – totally giving the lie to the notion that he lacked the intellectual… — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) December 7, 2023

‘Recovering from a small procedure and watching Boris Johnson ’s testimony to the Covid inquiry. ‘His critics will be very unhappy with his performance: he comes across as eloquent, thoughtful, human, grown-up – totally giving the lie to the notion that he lacked the intellectual ability to deal with the crisis.’

And it got lots of very funny, occasionally brutal and never less than totally on-point responses.

You're clearly off your tits on morphine, Sarah. — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) December 7, 2023

What channel are watching ??? — Rob Banker ️‍ (@robjoe11) December 7, 2023

I bloody love some of these parody accounts-this one is terrific… got the tone of the numerous sycophants spot on — AsymetricJockey. @[email protected] (@asymetricjockey) December 7, 2023

I hope that the anaesthetic effects soon wear off, Sarah. — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) December 7, 2023

But surely none of them said it better than this.

did you have a lobotomy ? — northern exiled (@busboy67) December 7, 2023

And to be fair – never less than fair! – to @WestminsterWag, she replied like this.

— Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) December 7, 2023

To conclude …

Tweet of the Day pic.twitter.com/3rvMZikdIX — Bill Brewster (@djhistory) December 7, 2023

Or even …

This is the tweet of the year. https://t.co/wXIFpd4Cv0 — JennyR (@OriginalKooLaLa) December 7, 2023

Source @busboy67