An old sweary outtake from Bear in the Big Blue House might contain the best look to camera of all time
A blooper from a 2003 episode of children’s TV favourite Bear in the Big Blue House sees Ojo and Tutter performers Vicki Eibner and Peter Linz indulging in a bit of NSFW improv after messing up their lines, leaving puppeteer Noel MacNeal as the eponymous Bear to do arguably the best slow look to camera ever performed by a puppet.
“Come on, Ojo, come on. Hurry up.”
“Yeah, this thing’s a piece of shit. Let’s go do something else.”
“Yeah, come on, ho-bag, gimme chicken pot pie.”
“Yeah, you squeezed little mouse, go get it your sorry ass self.”
“Don’t talk to me like that, bitch!”
“Get outta my way, you piece of shit.”
YouTube users loved the whole thing.
Anybody else not realize this was a real blooper, thinking it was dub, until Bear’s reaction at the end? Love it.
mattbailey8667
Bear’s got those “Your two housemates just got into a little fight in front of you, but you don’t want to say anything to make it worse” eyes.
ShadeKirby500
Bear’s reaction at the end is priceless.
LunarFlareStudios
When Tutter said “hoebag,” I felt something that I can’t describe.
JacobBiga6168
Bear’s face sums up everything about this scene. I would never suspect colorful Muppets swearing at each other, even if it’s just a blooper/gag reel
Omnicidalclown1992
Bear’s reaction is exactly that of a parent whose kids just casually used words the parent wasn’t even aware they knew.
HerpDerp3916
Props to the puppeteers for going along with it.
UndeadGhostGirl
This is hands down one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a kids show. Ever.
ACreatorOfRandomContent
Bear is like: They do know the camera was rolling right?
awesomeninja9178
It answered a question for NicDoesDumbThings.
I always wondered how everyone acts behind the scenes of a squeaky-clean kids show like this, and I’m so happy that it’s exactly how I expected them to.
It all reminded us of this.
Just saw this on reddit and it blew my mind. Is Grover saying "yes, yes, that's a f**king excellent idea" or "yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea."
I can hear both depending on which one I'm thinking in my head! pic.twitter.com/TAYR6U94Ti
— Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) December 27, 2018
Source YouTube H/T Digg Image Screengrab