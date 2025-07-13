Somebody has suggested that REM sound like Donald Trump singing, and it may have ruined ‘Losing My Religion’ forever
Well, we certainly weren’t expecting this. Twitter user Stephanie has uploaded a pic of Donald Trump and soundtracked it with REM‘s 1991 classic ‘Losing My Religion‘, implying that it sounds like Trump singing.
It seems to have divided opinion, with a lot of people saying it doesn’t sound anything like Trump at all. But for others (admittedly including us), it sounds horribly convincing.
See what you think.
— (@janefkndoe) July 10, 2025
*Shudders* Let’s see how opinion was split…
1.
WHAT'S THE FREQUENCY KENNETH!!? pic.twitter.com/BCDfxqSFAA
— Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) July 10, 2025
2.
Sounds NOTHING like it but ok
— Vini (@bisonbare) July 11, 2025
3.
I can’t believe you did this to me! I can’t unhear it too!
— ️ TRUTH-or-DIE (@AlotBanx) July 11, 2025
4.
Why why and fuckin why lol
— Steve Orantes (@orantes82) July 10, 2025
5.
Now I can’t unhear it!
— Elephant in the Room (@Reediculous75) July 10, 2025
6.
It sounds nothing like Trump.
I think you are tone deaf.
— KFO (@KyleFromOhio777) July 10, 2025
7.
"That's me in the corner. And it's a
beautiful corner I tell you. No one has ever been in a more beautiful corner than I have. It's true. I really mean it"
— Jack Kennedy (@realJFKennedy35) July 12, 2025
8.
I can’t unhear it. Oh my god. REM are wrecked forever.
— Cad É⚡️⚡️️ (@nijineko33) July 12, 2025
9.
Nah, we will not be accepting any Michael Stipe slander.
— Thomas Agaba Onyango (@TomAonyango) July 11, 2025
10.
Orange Crush https://t.co/x2s7GRW4D8
— EllePhiloSophia (@Ellephilosophia) July 11, 2025
11.
I can't unhear it… https://t.co/zKJ4AVIepn
— Monly360 (@monly360) July 11, 2025
12.
This is fucked up https://t.co/OiDpNTaJYu
— TaylorSwiftHater (Robby) (@deathcl0cktickn) July 11, 2025
J9_FFC was absolutely unconvinced.
It doesn’t even slightly sound like him?! https://t.co/YBxMVNfWpf
— J9_FFC (@MrJ9_FFC) July 11, 2025
They’ve said too much.
Source Stephanie Image Screengrab, Screengrab