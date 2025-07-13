Entertainment donald trump

Somebody has suggested that REM sound like Donald Trump singing, and it may have ruined ‘Losing My Religion’ forever

David Harris. Updated July 13th, 2025

Well, we certainly weren’t expecting this. Twitter user Stephanie has uploaded a pic of Donald Trump and soundtracked it with REM‘s 1991 classic ‘Losing My Religion‘, implying that it sounds like Trump singing.

It seems to have divided opinion, with a lot of people saying it doesn’t sound anything like Trump at all. But for others (admittedly including us), it sounds horribly convincing.

See what you think.

*Shudders* Let’s see how opinion was split…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

J9_FFC was absolutely unconvinced.

They’ve said too much.

Source Stephanie Image Screengrab, Screengrab