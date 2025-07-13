Somebody has suggested that REM sound like Donald Trump singing, and it may have ruined ‘Losing My Religion’ forever

Entertainment donald trump

Well, we certainly weren’t expecting this. Twitter user Stephanie has uploaded a pic of Donald Trump and soundtracked it with REM‘s 1991 classic ‘Losing My Religion‘, implying that it sounds like Trump singing.

It seems to have divided opinion, with a lot of people saying it doesn’t sound anything like Trump at all. But for others (admittedly including us), it sounds horribly convincing.

See what you think.

*Shudders* Let’s see how opinion was split…

Sounds NOTHING like it but ok — Vini (@bisonbare) July 11, 2025

I can’t believe you did this to me! I can’t unhear it too! — ️ TRUTH-or-DIE (@AlotBanx) July 11, 2025

Why why and fuckin why lol — Steve Orantes (@orantes82) July 10, 2025

Now I can’t unhear it! — Elephant in the Room (@Reediculous75) July 10, 2025

It sounds nothing like Trump.

I think you are tone deaf. — KFO (@KyleFromOhio777) July 10, 2025

"That's me in the corner. And it's a

beautiful corner I tell you. No one has ever been in a more beautiful corner than I have. It's true. I really mean it" — Jack Kennedy (@realJFKennedy35) July 12, 2025

I can’t unhear it. Oh my god. REM are wrecked forever. — Cad É⚡️⚡️️ (@nijineko33) July 12, 2025

Nah, we will not be accepting any Michael Stipe slander. — Thomas Agaba Onyango (@TomAonyango) July 11, 2025

This is fucked up https://t.co/OiDpNTaJYu — TaylorSwiftHater (Robby) (@deathcl0cktickn) July 11, 2025

Source Stephanie