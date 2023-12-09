Celebrity

Richard Osman’s HIGNFY takedown of Boris Johnson and his missing WhatsApps was fabulously done

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2023

To Have I Got News For You, where Boris Johnson’s two days of evidence to the Covid inquiry meant he featured on the programme almost as much as he did when he guest hosted it back in the day.

And if you’re thinking it offered up plenty of material for Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and the rest, you’d be absolutely right.

And this bit in particular went viral, Richard Osmond’s take on the former PM and his missing WhatsApps and it’s fabulously done.

Beautifully done, sir!

Watch the episode in full on BBC iPlayer here!

Source BBC @implausibleblog