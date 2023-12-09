Richard Osman’s HIGNFY takedown of Boris Johnson and his missing WhatsApps was fabulously done

Celebrity

To Have I Got News For You, where Boris Johnson’s two days of evidence to the Covid inquiry meant he featured on the programme almost as much as he did when he guest hosted it back in the day.

And if you’re thinking it offered up plenty of material for Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and the rest, you’d be absolutely right.

And this bit in particular went viral, Richard Osmond’s take on the former PM and his missing WhatsApps and it’s fabulously done.

Ian Hislop, “And he was smirking. He literally… Boris Johnson is still taking the p*ss out of us”#HIGNFY cover the #CovidInquiry pic.twitter.com/dmG7QqtTfs — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 8, 2023

Beautifully done, sir!

Great TV, sad that it’s the only place the criminal cabal are held to account. — Jill Holden (@jill_ster) December 9, 2023

HIGNFY always brilliant…Extra brilliant tonight. — Pat (@scousewithnouse) December 9, 2023

Watch the episode in full on BBC iPlayer here!

