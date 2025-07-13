Entertainment The Muppets

Not even Kermit could steal this brilliant scene from Peter Falk in the Great Muppet Caper

Poke Staff. Updated July 13th, 2025

The 1981 film The Great Muppet Caper was stuffed to the gills with stars, some of whom also happened to be Muppets.

John Cleese and the late great Peter Ustinov strutted their stuff with the fabric main cast members, but one scene featuring the much-missed actor Peter Falk – star of Columbo – crops up regularly because it’s absolutely perfectly written and performed.

In 2022, it got a lot of love after being shared by @HistoryMuppet on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions we thought really captured the mood.

Oh and – one more thing …

