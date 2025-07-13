Not even Kermit could steal this brilliant scene from Peter Falk in the Great Muppet Caper

Entertainment The Muppets

The 1981 film The Great Muppet Caper was stuffed to the gills with stars, some of whom also happened to be Muppets.

John Cleese and the late great Peter Ustinov strutted their stuff with the fabric main cast members, but one scene featuring the much-missed actor Peter Falk – star of Columbo – crops up regularly because it’s absolutely perfectly written and performed.

In 2022, it got a lot of love after being shared by @HistoryMuppet on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions we thought really captured the mood.

absolutely the best caption I've seen in a looonnng time pic.twitter.com/yfqYenkspo — Relax Dude (@Alex_Drude) July 26, 2022

To achieve the wide shot showing Kermit sitting on the park bench, they had to hide muppeteer Jim Henson from view, which they did by, um, shrinking him down to tiny size i guess — morgue (@mr_orgue) July 26, 2022

I just watched this again last night. I always forget how funny this movie is – full of great lines and moments, and this scene is one of the best https://t.co/D3Q07J0oNc — Dawn82 (@dawni1982) March 18, 2024

Me, age 7: OMG KERMIT I’M SO EXCITED!!! Me, age 40: OMG PETER FALK I’M SO EXCITED!!! https://t.co/x0n9H3QUzY — Michael Landon Bear ️‍✨❤️ (@Sy_Klone) September 4, 2022

Few people make me happier than Peter Falk https://t.co/JDVwaif1sC — Deep Impact Crier (@deepimpactcrier) March 9, 2023

Oh and – one more thing …

Kermit got off lucky; another day, and he'd have confessed to murder. https://t.co/zY1hgOIhvP — Ian Pérez (@DoKnowButchie) July 26, 2022

