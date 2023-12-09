If only they’d invented spellcheck for decals
We’re grateful to u/asap3210 for this post they shared on r/funny.
It shows one unfortunate man realising his little mistake. See if you can spot it.
It could have been worse – it could have been a tattoo. Redditors had a few thoughts.
It’s so much better that way. Hope he left it.
yparticle
My neighbor totoyaro.
gaothaire
Letting everyone know that he misses the rains down in Africa.
here_now_be
This is the Wish version of Toyota.
Rob_Inn_hood
Boy’s destined to wind up in Kansas now
Xerozvz
He did such a good job, omg That’s too good.
Hospitable_goyf
I’d prefer Yatoot.
cornbruiser
Somebody should trademark it.
TomIsTruth
CatpainCalamari referenced the absolutely fantastic Princess Bride.
“Hello. My name is Inigo Totoya. You pick up my father. Prepare to drive.”
Source r/funny Image Screengrab