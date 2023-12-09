There’s never a bad time to revisit Rory Stewart reading this scathing letter from Boris Johnson’s Eton master

Celebrity

Letters Live is an absolute treat for so many reasons. They arrange live events in which celebrities read letters of note by, from or about other celebrities.

On one occasion, in 2019, Rory Stewart – at that time a Conservative MP under Prime Minister Boris Johnson – read out a highy critical letter …about Boris Johnson.

@letterslive Just Rory Stewart casually resigning from the Conservative party, live on stage at Letters Live, back in 2019. Then reading a BRILLIANT letter written in 1982 by the head of Eton College to Boris Johnson’s father, about Boris’ conduct at school ♬ original sound – Letters Live

‘Boris sometimes seems affronted when criticised for what amounts to a gross failure of responsibility, and surprised at the same time that he was not appointed Captain of the school for the next half. I think he honestly believes that it is churlish of us not to regard him as an exception, one who should be free of the network of obligation that binds everyone else.’

Johnson was 17 when that letter was written, yet it seems he didn’t develop his personality beyond that point.

TikTok users agreed.

Some things never change!

Tania Angelis

Very telling.

Krista

You just know that teacher SIGHED when he became PM.

FiveWrongNames

If only people actually listened to teachers… we KNOW those kids/young adults

OpheliaCantSwim

Ah, Boris. England’s answer to Trump.

RuthSmithwade

I’ve heard that letter read before, somehow hits a little harder when read by a former Tory minister.

Daniel

So, is Eton easy to get into?

Abii_Normal76

What an epic way to resign.

Pondwater

Loopy’s Assistant praised Rory Stewart.

He’s far too smart for the current Tory party.

It’s a low, low bar.

