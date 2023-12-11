Celebrity

Nigel Farage fans’ fury that their man didn’t win might be the best I’m A Celeb thing ever

Poke Staff. Updated December 11th, 2023

It wasn’t a great year for ITV’s I’m A Celeb, which appeared to lose the thick end of 4 million viewers year on year for Sunday night’s final.

Nigel Farage was supposed to be the big draw of this year’s series – at a cost of £1.5 million – but appears to have had the opposite effect.

The former UKIP leader ended up third, for what it’s worth, with the show won by – Google, Google – Sam Thompson.

But for all its travails the show did throw up one delight, and it was nothing that happened on screen.

It was the naked fury of all these Nigel Farage fans who couldn’t get the head round the fact their man didn’t win, as pointed out by @GBNewsSpin.

Here they are in full …

And it didn’t end there (courtesy of @Otto_English).

And again …

And still more! This is probably the best/saddest/scariest of the lot.

Extraordinary scenes. You’d have thought they’d be used to Farage not winning an election by now.

Follow @GBNewsSpin for all sorts of GB News related stuff here, and @Otto_English here!

