Nigel Farage fans’ fury that their man didn’t win might be the best I’m A Celeb thing ever

Celebrity

It wasn’t a great year for ITV’s I’m A Celeb, which appeared to lose the thick end of 4 million viewers year on year for Sunday night’s final.

I’m A Celebrity lost 4 million viewers compared to the last year’s finale. Yikes. https://t.co/7eMRhFVhmx — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 11, 2023

Nigel Farage was supposed to be the big draw of this year’s series – at a cost of £1.5 million – but appears to have had the opposite effect.

The former UKIP leader ended up third, for what it’s worth, with the show won by – Google, Google – Sam Thompson.

The moment we crowned your King of the Jungle 2023… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/M4FyUQzMeJ — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 10, 2023

But for all its travails the show did throw up one delight, and it was nothing that happened on screen.

It was the naked fury of all these Nigel Farage fans who couldn’t get the head round the fact their man didn’t win, as pointed out by @GBNewsSpin.

GB News simps are in bits. I haven’t seen this much far-right tears since Tommy Robinson got pepper sprayed #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/aW1jKay3WS — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) December 10, 2023

Here they are in full …

And it didn’t end there (courtesy of @Otto_English).

How the woke ITV came for Nigel. pic.twitter.com/E7JE2VE1e2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 11, 2023

And again …

And still more! This is probably the best/saddest/scariest of the lot.

Extraordinary scenes. You’d have thought they’d be used to Farage not winning an election by now.

Follow @GBNewsSpin for all sorts of GB News related stuff here, and @Otto_English here!

READ MORE

Nigel Farage matched Matt Hancock’s third place on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – 17 utterly unsympathetic reactions