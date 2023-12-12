Politics

No matter what Mark Francois does, he’ll never live down this cringeworthy staring match with Will Self

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 12th, 2023

Weekend warrior Mark Francois has barged into the row over the Government’s Rwanda Scheme with a thumbs down for the legislation aimed at rendering the immigration plan safe after the Supreme Court ruled it wasn’t.

If you were wondering how seriously to take Mark Francois, this 2019 clip of his appearance on Politics Live alongside author Will Self says it all.

Didn’t understand Self’s statement. Handled it like a nine-year-old in a playground. Just what you want from someone with the power to make laws.

People were as entertained by the clip as when it was fresh.

