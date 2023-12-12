No matter what Mark Francois does, he’ll never live down this cringeworthy staring match with Will Self
Weekend warrior Mark Francois has barged into the row over the Government’s Rwanda Scheme with a thumbs down for the legislation aimed at rendering the immigration plan safe after the Supreme Court ruled it wasn’t.
Mark Francois, "The Rwanda bill provides an incomplete solution.. The gov would be best advised to pull the bill"
Gary Gibbon, "Could Sunak survive dropping the bill? Do you care if he does?"
Mark Francois, "No one doubts Rishi Sunak's intelligence. I'm sure he's intelligent… pic.twitter.com/PNO7gZ3TXJ
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 11, 2023
If you were wondering how seriously to take Mark Francois, this 2019 clip of his appearance on Politics Live alongside author Will Self says it all.
Since Mark Francois is trending, let's enjoy that time he proved he was too stupid to understand how stupid he is, then had a staring contest with Will Self. pic.twitter.com/L04ocnvCay
— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 11, 2023
Didn’t understand Self’s statement. Handled it like a nine-year-old in a playground. Just what you want from someone with the power to make laws.
People were as entertained by the clip as when it was fresh.
1.
Amazing clip. Watch to the end. https://t.co/RjmgAU0P7X
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 11, 2023
2.
Francois, the towering intellect that could bring down Short Strides. https://t.co/hMg3AXSNMT
— Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) December 11, 2023
3.
One of the great political clips https://t.co/CvGvGZWGsL
— Martin (@MPH1982) December 11, 2023
4.
Wonderful and terrifying in equal measure. Density of understanding visible from space. https://t.co/m4ot3kCA33
— Nick Carter (@NickCarter63) December 11, 2023
5.
TV gold https://t.co/RpoIEhYuAl
— Rob Burley (@RobBurl) December 11, 2023
6.
All political debates should be settled this way.
— Definitely_not_a_bot ✌️⚙️ (@sampard2) December 12, 2023
In short …
The stare off will never ever not be funny or get old
— Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) December 11, 2023
