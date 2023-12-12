What insignificant thing winds you up more than it should? 19 pet (and petty) peeves

Life

One of this year’s top posts on r/AskUK came from u/Bobroll, who asked this –

What insignificant thing, that has no affect [sic] in your life, winds you up more than it should?

They added –

“Mine are the hand dryers in public loos that have a timer on them! I’ll be the judge of how dry my hands are, you passive aggressive little box!”

It seems that people in the UK get wound up by a lot of stuff, including these things.

nnnjm

On TV- never making proper arrangements in a phone call. “Lets meet up tomorrow” and they put phone down. Its always this. Im angry now thinking about it. Where are you meeting, what time, aaaarrrrgghhhh.

breadbinofdoom

Weak bin bags. You go to take them out and they just disintegrate in your hands at the slightest bit of pressure.

sausage_fusion

Heinz cans not stacking properly. You’re probably the biggest tinned goods manufacturer in the UK, and you still can’t make a tin that stacks properly on top of another?

Leoxstringer

People who leave their windscreen wipers halfway through a wipe when they turn off the engine. I can’t explain why it annoys me so much.

CJP_94

People who don’t press the button at a pedestrian crossing on busy roads. I’ll see them standing there as I’m walking towards it, thinking ‘I bet you haven’t pressed it, you twat’. 9 times out of 10 I’m right.

Deirdre_Barstool

The mums that park outside the school at 2pm (school finishes at 3:20) I can’t imagine my life being so empty that I can park & wait for 80 minutes, to avoid a 3 minute walk from round the corner.

mdl8922

McDonald’s ordering machines not printing a receipt and forcing me to remember a 2 digit number for 4 minutes

Lozz79

People using apostrophes for plurals. Winds me up far more than it has any right to.

djwillis1121

Netflix starting films/programs when you just click on to look at the synopsis.

otto1968

When automatic doors open really slowly, so you have to stand there and wait for what seems like an eternity.

BigFluff_LittleFluff

When I pull a sheet of kitchen roll or toilet paper and instead of ripping on the seam, it rips length ways down the paper instead. Honestly.. it makes me so cross and yet is such a trivial thing.

ChicaneUK

People who, when leaving a shop, stop dead, right there in the doorway to check their phone, blocking the entrance and exit for others. It’s maddening and happens so much.

Tommy_Atoms

Makes no change to my life, literally nothing, but I get genuinely really annoyed whenever people talk about what the Kardashians are up to.

Velos85

Restaurants which don’t even bother with a website and just use a Facebook page instead.

Optimism_deficit

Dates written in the format MM/DD/YY.

ThatsLucko

plantainrealistic123

Poorly stacked dishwashers. I go to some people’s houses and their dishwasher loading process is fucking awful. I silently judge them and drop them from my already small social circle.

Starman_68

crayola7856 had a little joke about their pet peeve …we hope.

When people Keep the paper on the top of butter and you have to peel it away each time you want to use it. I understand why it’s there in the first place to make it look wonderful and perfect for the first spread, but if you’re the first one to open it, take that paper off, lick it clean and dispose of it for Pete’s sake.



