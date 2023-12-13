The so-called Five Families abstain, but the Rwanda Bill lives to fight another day

Politics

The Rwanda Bill, which seeks to legislate that the country is safe for asylum seekers despite the Supreme Court’s ruling that it isn’t, has passed its second reading in the House of Commons.

BREAKING: The House of Commons votes in favour of the Government's Bill to declare Rwanda a safe country, at second reading, by 313 to 269 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 12, 2023

The wording of the bill would block certain parts of UK Human Rights law in a bid to avoid the legal challenges that have so far prevented a single asylum seeker from being flown to Rwanda.

Tories can jeer at me all they like – I will vote against cruel, immoral & unworkable Rwanda Bill. We've already seen right to strike, right to protest & other democratic principles being eroded – now we're seeing flagrant attack on human rights & our courts. This Bill must fall. pic.twitter.com/GYIgZbNqlr — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 12, 2023

A threat to abstain by the forty or so members of the so-called Five Families backbench factions translated to 30 rebellious abstentions (plus eight for other reasons).

"The bulk of us will abstain," Mark Francois says ahead of key Rwanda vote in the Commons Follow our live coverage of the vote and reaction here https://t.co/G2gcvehVRv pic.twitter.com/Yz6jVW60dp — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 12, 2023

The PM had seemingly bought off a few of the right-wing MPs for the price of a bacon butty.

Did they all ask for a cuntinental? https://t.co/yyX8VCfxwR — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) December 12, 2023

With ERG Chairman Mark Francois as their spokesperson, the Five Families – European Research Group (ERG), Common Sense Group, Conservative Growth Group, Northern Research Group and New Conservatives – the would-be (and, it turns out wouldn’t-be) rebels haven’t exactly given off an air of competence.

Discovering that the five most wingnut MP splinter groups in Parliament refer to themselves as "the five families"…. pic.twitter.com/d2VjjEiEm7 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) December 11, 2023

If we can all unite about anything surely it has to be that anyone who talks about “the five families” in any British political context ought never to be allowed on any social media platform ever again — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 12, 2023

FFS. There are now at least SIX Tory Parties. ERG, NRG, Common Sense Group(!), New Conservatives, Conservative Growth Group, One Nation Group, & the People’s Front of Judea. And policy is being made up simply to keep them happy. Wouldn’t it be better to send THEM to Rwanda? — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) December 12, 2023

It’s as though the New York mafia origins of the nickname got lost in translation and they left a horse’s ass in the PM’s bed.

who knew that all that five families mafia stuff would just be posturing — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 12, 2023

Have we established how many of the Five Families are Boris's? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 12, 2023

Imagine feeling so strongly about something that you… Abstain Absolute weasels. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 12, 2023

Eventually, there will be 350 separate groups in the Conservative Parliamentary Party, each with their own very important leader. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 12, 2023

Dear Mark Francois nothing says hard man like an abstention. The man is a prize fool and frankly TV should stop allowing his nonsense. He's a no mark – literally — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) December 12, 2023

Tory headbangers deciding to abstain from the bill rather than vote against it, like the cowardly lion from the wizard of oz but if he had been plucking up the courage to be more overtly racist — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 12, 2023

All the gravitas of a parking warden ticketing an ambulance while the paramedics perform CPR. https://t.co/ohHF4eLpHr — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 12, 2023

