Celebrity

Colleagues and fans pay tribute to actor Andre Braugher after his tragic death, aged 61

Poke Staff. Updated December 13th, 2023

In very sad news, actor Andre Braugher has died after a short illness, leaving behind his wife Ami Brabson and their three sons.

The Stanford and Juillard-trained star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street and Glory, as well as many other TV shows and films, was just 61 and his death has left the entertainment world and fans shocked.

Many moving tributes have been paid since the news broke.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played the husband of Andre’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine character Captain Raymond Holt, posted this heart-rending homage.

Historian and author Greg Jenner shared this example of Andre’s incredible talent.

There were more tributes in response to the footage.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

This comment listed some of the many reasons why Andre won the admiration of fans, critics and awards committees.

His loss will continue to be deeply felt by all who knew and loved the man and his work, and we offer them our heartfelt condolences.

Image Screengrab