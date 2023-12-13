Colleagues and fans pay tribute to actor Andre Braugher after his tragic death, aged 61

Celebrity

In very sad news, actor Andre Braugher has died after a short illness, leaving behind his wife Ami Brabson and their three sons.

Andre Braugher, who starred in such television series as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” has died. He was 61.https://t.co/orgBlQYtH8 pic.twitter.com/9qUWHpNqW9 — Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2023

The Stanford and Juillard-trained star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street and Glory, as well as many other TV shows and films, was just 61 and his death has left the entertainment world and fans shocked.

Many moving tributes have been paid since the news broke.

I am beyond shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of Andre Braugher. We worked together many years ago and his talent was only surpassed by his heart and soul. What a magnificent man. I wish I could have known you better. #RIPAndreBraugher — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher. I had the pleasure of serving him breakfast for 5 episodes as the waitress, Laura, in Men of a Certain Age. His smile was ELECTRIC, and he was oh so kind. Gone to soon. #RIPAndreBraugher pic.twitter.com/3c62AhZBE8 — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) December 13, 2023

Such sad news. An incredible actor and the modern master of deadpan comedy. Raymond Holt was just perfection. Much love to all who knew him. #rip https://t.co/xLpvHUkpaN — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) December 13, 2023

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher. Seeing him do HENRY V at Shakespeare in the Park in 1996 remains one of the best theater experiences of my life. pic.twitter.com/zqVjptemas — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) December 13, 2023

Power and professionalism personified I still remember the exact performance in Homicide that inspired me to get serious about acting as I went to graduate school. Then to see him flip it and do comedy so well on Brooklyn 99…. We lost a great one today#RIPAndreBraugher pic.twitter.com/C4AT4LfHKp — Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon. — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 13, 2023

Marc Evan Jackson, who played the husband of Andre’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine character Captain Raymond Holt, posted this heart-rending homage.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

I am more profoundly sad than I realised https://t.co/sFEbKaGddu — Pinsent Tailoring (@zackpinsent) December 13, 2023

This post has broken me into a million pieces. Rest in peace, Captain. https://t.co/jj8iI7CFPY — jasmeet (@NManjiz) December 13, 2023

Historian and author Greg Jenner shared this example of Andre’s incredible talent.

Get yourself a renowned Shakespearean actor for your ludicrously silly comedy, and you get scenes like this peppered in amongst the goofing and slapstick – ‘gravitas’ doesn’t even come close to describing Andre Braugher’s mastery of big speeches pic.twitter.com/0lu5niVrR6 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 13, 2023

There were more tributes in response to the footage.

1.

Absolutely gutted at this news. Andre Braugher that rarest of actors who made you laugh & cry in a sentence. Instantly adored & respected. Groundbreaking role in @brooklyn99 highlighting his amazing versatility. Sending sincere condolences to his family, friends & loved ones ❤ https://t.co/BAoyRTf8AQ — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) December 13, 2023

2.

I really doubt this role could’ve been successfully played by anyone else https://t.co/Pg5WTcV9KB — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) December 13, 2023

3.

One of the greatest scenes in the whole show. What an awful loss, much too young. RIP #AndreBraugher https://t.co/BnezziKMT8 — Stephanie Merritt is on Blu*sky now (@thestephmerritt) December 13, 2023

4.

Crushing loss. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 13, 2023

5.

This man has brought me (and the Burden clan) such joy since we discovered #Brooklyn99 – honestly it was one of the things that saved us during lockdown. #RIPAndreBraugher https://t.co/PUR5XGkQqZ — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) December 13, 2023

This comment listed some of the many reasons why Andre won the admiration of fans, critics and awards committees.

andre braugher had a way of speaking like he loved every weird little clause of a sentence, like somehow his voice and his gravity could hold onto more separate thoughts and rhythms and linguistic turns than most people could ever hold at once. it was such a pleasure to hear him. — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) December 13, 2023

His loss will continue to be deeply felt by all who knew and loved the man and his work, and we offer them our heartfelt condolences.

Image Screengrab