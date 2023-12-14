Pics

26 ‘They didn’t think it through’ moments from r/CrappyDesign

Poke Staff. Updated December 14th, 2023

Whoever designed all these things – and we’re not suggesting it’s one person running amok in the design world – didn’t think it through, resulting in some bad, mad and occasionally NSFW fails.

1. No use for a balanced diet


2. And Africa has migrated to South America


3. It’s important to use the best freshing poo


4. Did a dog choose the colour code?


5. Poor Cyril


6. Toilet cleaner or dish soap? You decide


7. P is for ptoothbrush


8. That’s definitely illegal, mate


9. Bad colour for a saddle


10. A security gate that doubles as a ladder


11. A toilet design that looks like – well, shit


12. There should probably be a cushion or something


13. Not the best place for a bathroom


