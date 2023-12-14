Grumpy Hugh Grant getting into his Wonka character in French is today’s funniest 4 seconds

Celebrity

We absolutely adore Hugh Grant for no end of reasons – for his films (well, most of them), for his dogged determination to take down the phone hackers, and for his hilariously non-Hollywood attitude to awards dos, junkets, all that kind of thing.

You’ll remember, of course, this red carpet moment which went wildly viral at the Oscars earlier this year.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

And we mention it again because this four-second video of the great man, along with his Wonka co-star Timothee Chalamet, is on the verge of going even more viral.

Grant, you probably already know, plays an Oompa Loompa in the new film which is meant to be really, really good. And here he is, with Chalemet, doing a little bit of press for French media (we presume!).

hugh grant’s “je joue le oompa loompa” is sending me pic.twitter.com/kXvyYNvAQ0 — claire rowden (@clx1re) December 13, 2023

Can definitely relate.

And they made quite the pair during the whole press tour, apparently.

They’ve been iconic this whole press tour pic.twitter.com/q4OkVqrcWV — SparkleJar✨ (@sparklejar_) December 14, 2023

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

are u guys seeing this ??? this is killing me . i keep thinking about it every twenty or so minutes and start laughing to myself . he’s so angry about it . he’s so angry he has to say it — claire rowden (@clx1re) December 13, 2023

i’ve watched this maybe 50 times already. it is rich in detail. you can see the disappointment, the fatigue in hugh’s eyes as he finishes his petit french sentence. the half-second long smirk at the end tells a story of lost youth, dysphoria by commercialism https://t.co/zOn4VeUQpE — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 14, 2023

He even gives a slight French accent to “Oompa-Loompa.” — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) December 14, 2023

Oh Hugh is hating this isn’t he https://t.co/3fkDk9GMbN — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 14, 2023

he delivers that line with nothing but pure dread in his eyes — festive rob (@outlandodamourr) December 14, 2023

Source @clx1re