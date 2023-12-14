Celebrity

Grumpy Hugh Grant getting into his Wonka character in French is today’s funniest 4 seconds

John Plunkett. Updated December 14th, 2023

We absolutely adore Hugh Grant for no end of reasons – for his films (well, most of them), for his dogged determination to take down the phone hackers, and for his hilariously non-Hollywood attitude to awards dos, junkets, all that kind of thing.

You’ll remember, of course, this red carpet moment which went wildly viral at the Oscars earlier this year.

And we mention it again because this four-second video of the great man, along with his Wonka co-star Timothee Chalamet, is on the verge of going even more viral.

Grant, you probably already know, plays an Oompa Loompa in the new film which is meant to be really, really good. And here he is, with Chalemet, doing a little bit of press for French media (we presume!).

Can definitely relate.

And they made quite the pair during the whole press tour, apparently.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source @clx1re