The 17 outrageously entitled restaurant customers who should never be allowed to eat out again

Life

These 17 outrageously entitled restaurant customers are almost enough to make you lose your appetite.

They definitely shouldn’t be allowed to eat out again any time soon …

1. ‘When people do things like this’

(via)

2. ‘I will not be back if boys look like women’

(via)

3. ‘It’s the principle though …’



(via)

4. ‘Sincerely, ear hole boy’

(via)

5. ‘Decades of “the customer is always right” has created the most entitled idiots in human history’



(via)

6. ‘Someone complained about me wearing my favorite shirt today on our Facebook page, now I can’t wear it at work anymore :.

(via)

7. ‘I can’t believe people can be this stupid’

(via)

8. ‘A one star review of my local Italian restaurant, and their response’

(via)

9. ‘This restaurant turned a furious anti-masker’s one-star review into a T-shirt’

(via)