You need to zoom in on this contract Dean Smith is signing (he’s a football manager but that’s not important) because it’s an absolute treat

In football news we didn’t expect to be bringing you today, former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is the new boss of American Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC.

No, us neither.

And while we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with this news, there was something about the photo released by the club of Smith signing his new deal which was really rather wonderful.

Might even be today’s best thing, in fact.

This picture in particular.

And in close-up! (full disclosure – you might still have to zoom in).

Very official head coach contact Congratulations and welcome to Charlotte Football Club, Dean Smith The contract team put together this very official document to confirm your swing and let the fans know you put pen to paper, officially. Official. With this contact you agree to the following: – You are the head coach of Charlotte FC

– Confirmed, you are the head coach of Charlotte FC.

– You will be on the touchline for Charlotte FC matches.

– Sir Minty is allowed to have a recurring weekly meeting with you.

– You agree to one TikTok a month as deemed necessary by the social team (Not really, it’s fine). By signing this document you also consent to this being used as a giveaway on social. One lucky fan will be the winner of this sacred text and will cherish this momentous occasion with you. Congrats to the winner. You won a very official document. Again, welcome to Charlotte FC, Dean Smith!

Well, it’s one way of getting some attention for your new manager!

Please zoom in on the contract. https://t.co/EefzqXPsbB — jingle all the clay (@ClayLaSoul) December 13, 2023

lmao. This is so great. I particularly love the TikTok line. I too would need to be mandated by a [lucrative] contract to get me on TikTok. — ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) December 13, 2023

They are not serious — (@FThooligan) December 13, 2023

Cant lie thats funny — Winston A. (@Winstons_estate) December 13, 2023

Its very official — Everton-The sitcom (@pablor79_paul) December 13, 2023

Absolutely amazing. “You will be on the touch line for Charlotte FC matches.” Amazing — EaPhUS (@jjbphillyfan) December 13, 2023

Good luck in your new job Dean! And say hi to Sir Minty for us.

Source @CharlotteFC