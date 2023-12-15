Viewers sent in pictures of their homemade Christmas decorations to BBC Breakfast and Naga Munchetty spoke for the nation

News

To BBC Breakfast, now, where viewers have been sending in pictures of their homemade Christmas decorations and none were more memorable than this.

No, not the first one. The second one. Because, well, watch.

Our favourite bit is you can tell the exact moment when she stops reading the script and looks up to see the picture. ‘Oh no!’

Credit to him for getting it shown on breakfast television. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) December 15, 2023

They absolutely knew what they were doing. And not just the people who made the decoration. Surely???

Source @Haggis_UK