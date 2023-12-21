Alison Hammond’s response to a viewer who said her ‘Rolex’ made her feel uncomfortable was one of 2023’s greatest comebacks

Celebrity

Back when this happened we said it was a leading contender for comeback of the week but we were wrong. It was actually a leading contender for comeback of the year.

Continuing our look back on our favourite moments of 2023, it’s the great Alison Hammond, who was contacted by one particular viewer to say how much she loves watching her on This Morning. And if you can feel a ‘but’ coming on, you’d be absolutely right.

The problem, it turned out, was because it looked like she was wearing a ‘Rolex’ and in these troubled times it made them feel, well, not quite right.

And it prompted no end of replies, mostly along the lines of this.

What a ridiculous thing to say! She works hard and can do whatever she likes with her money. Personally, I don’t get to watch ‘This Morning’ as it’s on during my working hours. — MarDenners (@MarDenners) October 23, 2023

This.

On tomorrow’s episode of This Morning: Alison Hammond wears sackcloth and ashes, no makeup or jewellery and no shoes. Better? — Simone Lively – Science ‍☣☕ (@simiisme) October 23, 2023

And this.

Possibly the most jealous and pointless post I’ll read this year — Cheese Bag (@cheesebag) October 23, 2023

But why we’re really here is because of the response from the This Morning and Great British Bake Off presenter (and much else besides) herself.

Star tweeter of the week!

Check and Mate. Well done Alison on a very measured response to a ridiculous tweet. — Peter Huntley (@PeteHuntley) October 23, 2023

never apologise for being bloody awesome! — Isa Mutlib FIEP (@isamutlib) October 23, 2023

What a special gift from a special lady. Hope you can always treasure it, much love to you, Alison — Geoff Meenan FRSA (@Geoff_Meenan) October 23, 2023

Have a Hollywood handshake from us.

Source @AlisonHammond