This all-time great TV quiz moment on The Chase went wildly viral and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it (but it helps)

John Plunkett. Updated December 21st, 2023

We’ve featured plenty of memorable moments from ITV’s The Chase, but none went viral in 2023 – or any other year – than this particular video.

It went wildly viral again on witter and it’s fair to say you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate it. But it helps …

Mega ooof!

And because it got us thinking about The Chase again …

@itvchase After 14 years of #TheChase, it FINALLY happened! And it's as GLORIOUS as we imagined #Comedy #Gameshow #BritishTV ♬ original sound – The Chase

And this.

To conclude.

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits