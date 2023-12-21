Was there a funnier or more unexpected 56 seconds that went viral in 2023? It’s an absolute Christmas cracker

Best Of

In any rundown of our top 10 favourite viral videos that we wrote about in 2023 – we’re still working on it, since you ask – this would surely be somewhere close to the very top.

If you’ve already seen it then you’ll probably (we hope) want to watch it again. And if you haven’t then you’re in for a proper treat (unless you’re the guy on the right, obviously).

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

genuine tears at this, laurel & hardy themselves couldn’t craft a better gag pic.twitter.com/Q4hsfGQLc0 — puds (@havingalaugh) January 11, 2023

Lmao holy shit I was waiting for it and absolutely delivered. Also the sound effects are 10/10. It sounds like the noises when Tom gets smashed over the head with furniture in Tom and Jerry — Bram Bram Bigelow (@StuBram2) January 11, 2023

Love it. Do you reckon he drops it everyday (look at the broken tiles)😂 — JP (@JCP_Photo) January 11, 2023

The comedic timing on that second drop – absolutely amazing, completely broke me — SamFren – World Economic Fren (@Frenly_Sam) January 11, 2023

This is absolutely stunning https://t.co/tYfAj4EomW — Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) January 11, 2023

The guy walking back, pointing to where the beam should be, like it’s the other guy’s fault, is so fucking good lol — Waingroe v Wade (@SlanderedDead) January 11, 2023

i’m in tears does he say ay carumba on the second hit? too perfect. — 2023 Enjoyer & Bible Reader (@homunculusdick) January 11, 2023

i saw it last night and woke my wife up laughing too hard — cantread (@NVRtried) January 11, 2023

To conclude …

If you could use a laugh today.

Absolute perfection.

Please wait for all of it…pic.twitter.com/S2pu6deUz6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 11, 2023

Last word to these people …

Another nice mess. https://t.co/945duAr8fE — Laurel and Hardy (@Stan_And_Ollie) January 11, 2023

Source Twitter @idososfzdmerda