Life

Everyone loves a good comeback, but it’s even better when the takedown is especially inventive and entertaining.

Which is where ‘rare insults’ come in, that specific breed of slap down which deserves all the prizes for being, well, rare.

We’ve rounded up 40 of the best that went viral in 2023, and here’s part one!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.