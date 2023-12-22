30 of the most jaw-dropping facepalms that went viral in 2023

Weird World

If you’ve been looking around and wondering why the world is on fire – literally, in some cases – and actual idiots seem to be in charge of a lot of things, it might just be because the people in this round-up of truly WTF moments can vote.

In the words of Bono, tonight thank God it’s them instead of you.

1. …Yikes…



(via)

2. Triumph 2024



(via)

3. The *Fidget Stick* was bothersome.



(via)

4. Actions, meet consequences



(via)

5. Financial thinking 100



(via)

6. ‘My girlfriend’s rejection email. You can’t make this up.’



(via)

7. The American dream



(via)

8. How did she write 35 books?



(via)

9. It’s not wrong?

.



(via)

10.

It’s also used in Danish



(via)