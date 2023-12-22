Best Of

Of all the great Becky Holmes’ hilarious scammer takedowns, this one has to be our favourite

Poke Staff. Updated December 22nd, 2023

The great Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – is a past master at giving ‘romance scammers’ a taste of their own medicine.

So much so that she’s got a book out detailing all over her very best encounters called Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You: The Murky World on Online Romance Fraud.

We’ve featured a fair few of them on these pages and it took us a while to choose our favourite but surely it has to be this one. Doesn’t it?


Last word to Becky.

Source @deathtospinach