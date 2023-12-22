Of all the great Becky Holmes’ hilarious scammer takedowns, this one has to be our favourite

Best Of

The great Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – is a past master at giving ‘romance scammers’ a taste of their own medicine.

So much so that she’s got a book out detailing all over her very best encounters called Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You: The Murky World on Online Romance Fraud.

We’ve featured a fair few of them on these pages and it took us a while to choose our favourite but surely it has to be this one. Doesn’t it?





Last word to Becky.

Well here it is. Finally. The book I’ve spent 10 months writing & the champagne I’ll spend today drinking 72,586 words on everything romance fraud From the heartbreaking to the hysterical, the academic to the anecdotal Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who helped make this happen pic.twitter.com/3ZFjy4cd11 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) February 1, 2023

And if you haven’t already, find out more about her book here and follow her on Twitter here!

Yesterday was pretty full on. I spent several hours in a warehouse where I signed 600 books ready to be delivered in the new year to the people who bought a signed copy The photo here only shows 150 of them so you can imagine the massive pile still to go Needless to say I was… pic.twitter.com/srCByYshNx — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) December 22, 2023

Source @deathtospinach