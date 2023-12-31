Probably the most ingenious way ever devised to put sausages on the barbecue

Pics

We can’t imagine what inspired somebody to come up with this sausage-to-barbecue transport system, but we’re impressed that they got it working. Especially the final flourish.

Who barbecues hotdogs, though?

A Redditor named u/Ghost505 posted it on the apt r/JustGuysBeingDudes forum, with the title ‘Guys will see this and just think “hell yeah”‘, where it’s picked up 25,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments in just a few hours.

Here are a few favourites.

That may be the single most joy-bringing thing I have ever seen.

IBoofLSD

I doubted the title at first. But I prob let this loop 10 times, just amazed.

MyGolfCartIsOn20s

As soon as it started going to the track, I thought “If that ends up on a grill it’s going to be the coolest shit ever.” Fuck yeah

EasyParize

I just want to know when he found a 90 degree hotwheel turn. Every set I see just has full 180s!

Frankfeld

THE WHEELS CAME OFF BEFORE GOING INTO THE BARBEQUE GRILL. THAT’S HELLA COOL.

parzival02032001



Man I want some sausage.

FrostyGibbons

That’s some premium wiener action right there.

PlasticLog2811

It’s practical, that’s what I like about it

Joeyo1423

This is greatest way to cook food I have ever seen or even comprehended.

A_Actual_Username

It seems it’s the dream life of u/Kernel-Troutman.

This video is the answer to all those “what would you do if you win the lottery” posts.

There was, however, one issue – which u/canman73 pointed out.

I know some people like their hotdogs with some crisp on it, but man a couple of those like they are trying to cremate them.

It’s going to need a lot of mustard.

Source r/JustGuysBeingDudes Image Screengrab