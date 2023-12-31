Pics

Probably the most ingenious way ever devised to put sausages on the barbecue

Poke Staff. Updated December 31st, 2023

We can’t imagine what inspired somebody to come up with this sausage-to-barbecue transport system, but we’re impressed that they got it working. Especially the final flourish.

Guys will see this and just think “hell yeah”
byu/ghoste505 inJustGuysBeingDudes

Who barbecues hotdogs, though?

A Redditor named u/Ghost505 posted it on the apt r/JustGuysBeingDudes forum, with the title ‘Guys will see this and just think “hell yeah”‘, where it’s picked up 25,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments in just a few hours.

Here are a few favourites.

That may be the single most joy-bringing thing I have ever seen.
IBoofLSD

I doubted the title at first. But I prob let this loop 10 times, just amazed.
MyGolfCartIsOn20s

As soon as it started going to the track, I thought “If that ends up on a grill it’s going to be the coolest shit ever.” Fuck yeah
EasyParize

I just want to know when he found a 90 degree hotwheel turn. Every set I see just has full 180s!
Frankfeld

THE WHEELS CAME OFF BEFORE GOING INTO THE BARBEQUE GRILL. THAT’S HELLA COOL.
parzival02032001

Man I want some sausage.
FrostyGibbons

That’s some premium wiener action right there.
PlasticLog2811

It’s practical, that’s what I like about it
Joeyo1423

This is greatest way to cook food I have ever seen or even comprehended.
A_Actual_Username

It seems it’s the dream life of u/Kernel-Troutman.

This video is the answer to all those “what would you do if you win the lottery” posts.

There was, however, one issue – which u/canman73 pointed out.

I know some people like their hotdogs with some crisp on it, but man a couple of those like they are trying to cremate them.

It’s going to need a lot of mustard.

READ MORE

Someone “made a Rube Goldberg machine” – the result is chaotic good

Source r/JustGuysBeingDudes Image Screengrab