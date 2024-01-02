The Guardian came up with 100 ‘tiny changes’ to improve your life and each one of these will make your jaw drop (and not in a tiny way)

Life

It’s that time of the year – obviously – when we take a long, hard look at ourselves and try to come up with ways in which we could make our lives just a little bit better.

With the absolute minimum of effort, obviously.

Which is why this Guardian article – ‘100 tiny changes to improve your life’ – was so appealing. When it comes to making changes – any changes – the tinier the better.

100 tiny changes to transform your life: from the one-minute rule to pyjama yoga https://t.co/rqjYhQs0eT — The Guardian (@guardian) January 1, 2024

Except, it turns out there’s ‘tiny’ and then there’s ‘tiny’, and then there’s the definition of ‘tiny’ used by whoever it was put this thing together.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and each one of these is more jaw-dropping than the other.

I think this one stretches the definition of “tiny change” somewhat! pic.twitter.com/EQtZsbASrR — Mark (@markalexander_m) January 1, 2024

we aren’t all sleep experts some of us have jobs neil pic.twitter.com/R7L2zV0fgo — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) January 1, 2024

‘tiny change’ ‘move house’ pic.twitter.com/CwTbPgcBfh — number 1 Danny Röhl’s skinny legs fan (@_CharlieThePooh) January 2, 2024

And also … this.

Absolutely hooting at the idea of laying in bed at night and going “okay this will be my last thought…no THIS is my last thought. Okay for real now this is my FINAL thought of the day.” pic.twitter.com/93ob3wMWOA — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 2, 2024

This is more like it!

This is a piece of piss, lads https://t.co/2aE6l9BUb2 pic.twitter.com/SgmyhAZTw6 — remand chic (@our_jesse) January 2, 2024

To conclude …

The most Guardian article ever written. https://t.co/GeI6C1Sr3i — ELLIOT EASTWICK’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT SAUCE (@WorldFamousHot1) January 2, 2024

Do feel free to share your tiny life changing tips in the comments. The tinier the better, obviously.

Source Guardian