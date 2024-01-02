Life

The Guardian came up with 100 ‘tiny changes’ to improve your life and each one of these will make your jaw drop (and not in a tiny way)

Poke Staff. Updated January 2nd, 2024

It’s that time of the year – obviously – when we take a long, hard look at ourselves and try to come up with ways in which we could make our lives just a little bit better.

With the absolute minimum of effort, obviously.

Which is why this Guardian article – ‘100 tiny changes to improve your life’ – was so appealing. When it comes to making changes – any changes – the tinier the better.

Except, it turns out there’s ‘tiny’ and then there’s ‘tiny’, and then there’s the definition of ‘tiny’ used by whoever it was put this thing together.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and each one of these is more jaw-dropping than the other.

And also … this.

This is more like it!

To conclude …

Do feel free to share your tiny life changing tips in the comments. The tinier the better, obviously.

Source Guardian