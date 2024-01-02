Life

Latest in a (very) occasional series, newspaper letter of the day is surely this, written by Robert Smith (not that one presumably) of Berwick-upon-Tweed to the Sunday Times and shared by Rory Stewart over on Twitter.

A genuine astonishing scientific breakthrough – Happy New Year all pic.twitter.com/eT5BF7ilWk — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 1, 2024

Here it is again in full, just in case …

And just a few of the responses it prompted.

…… if this research does not win some kind of major prize, then I can only conclude that our prize system is faulty. — Dr. Vikas Shah MBE DL (@MrVikas) January 1, 2024

I would argue the opposite. Coat hangers are the larval form of socks because socks are set free and fly away. — Girl vs Time (@girlvstime) January 1, 2024

Give us back the hangers and we’ll release the socks. No police. — Altrincham Dry Cleaners (@altydrycleaners) January 1, 2024

Can similar research be done to find out what happens to missing tupperware lids? — Chez Bruce (@ChezBruce) January 1, 2024

Socks must have their own planet, just like the biro one….."It was to this planet that unattended biros would make their way, slipping through wormholes in space to a world where they knew they could enjoy a uniquely biroid lifestyle…" – Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy — Charles Macdowell (@c_macdowell) January 1, 2024

I once found 279 of the socks my husband was missing behind & under my teens bed. If u must know, they all made up one load of washing and covered a 20m washing line. That were 89 pairs and the rest singles. Any serious science has to include a teen as an unkown in the equasion. — Astrid Brand (@KnownBandit) January 1, 2024

Just in case you wanted to take a deeper dive …

Brilliant! Here’s the piece this reader is responding to. Happy New Year.https://t.co/TnJtgIp4qO — Ben Spencer (@Ben_Spencer) January 1, 2024

To conclude.

I love this sort of citizen science – science breakthroughs that matter https://t.co/j1XpeCje1P — Julian Little (@JulianLittle4Ag) January 2, 2024

