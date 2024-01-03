Celebrity

It’s an unbelievable 20 years since Bob Monkhouse died, and this clip shows why he remains one of the greats

Poke Staff. Updated January 3rd, 2024

Incredibly, it’s now 20 years since the death of comedian and TV presenter Bob Monkhouse and he remains one of the all-time greats of comedy.

This story he told on the Late Late Show has to be one of the funniest audition stories ever, and his delivery just makes it so much better.

Like the early rounds of Britain’s Got Talent before they brought on the dancing dogs.

People were in awe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Nobody’s perfect.

READ MORE

Simply 26 funny jokes from Ronnie Corbett

Source @KillianM2 Image Screengrab