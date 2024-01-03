It’s an unbelievable 20 years since Bob Monkhouse died, and this clip shows why he remains one of the greats

Celebrity

Incredibly, it’s now 20 years since the death of comedian and TV presenter Bob Monkhouse and he remains one of the all-time greats of comedy.

It’s 20 years today since we lost the great Bob Monkhouse. pic.twitter.com/X5WDPGco2M — BoomRadioUK (@BoomRadioUK) December 29, 2023

This story he told on the Late Late Show has to be one of the funniest audition stories ever, and his delivery just makes it so much better.

Bob's story about holding an audition in Scotland for Opportunity Knocks. https://t.co/dAcmF72zUg pic.twitter.com/9rvz1HhWyx — KM2 TV Archive (@KillianM2) December 29, 2023

Like the early rounds of Britain’s Got Talent before they brought on the dancing dogs.

People were in awe.

1.

Joke telling of the finest order…astonishing timing (Got to work with Bob at the Beeb very early in my word career. Went out of his way to be welcoming. Top man) https://t.co/QuJi2I1QW8 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 30, 2023

2.

This is an absolutely gold-plated, chateau-bottled, ocean-going anecdote that is told by the absolute master. God love you, Bob. https://t.co/4w3w0BRWtg — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) December 30, 2023

3.

That is glorious — MrRoHennessy (MDANT) (@hennessy_ro) December 30, 2023

4.

Oh this is priceless and of course beautifully told. How we miss him. #BobMonkhouse https://t.co/ifHrrgVEBp — Georgy Jamieson (@georgyjamieson) December 29, 2023

5.

I am howling with laughter. Well worth the few minutes listen https://t.co/JIE0OzUSpd — Audrey Ludwig (@AudreySuffolk) December 30, 2023

6.

7.

8.

He was such a funny clever man god bless him he brought many happy hours of laughter — lyn lacey (@laceyknickers) December 30, 2023

9.

Nobody’s perfect.

Decent Scottish accent by the great man there, but he loses points for pronouncing Irvine as “Irvine”. It’s pronounced “Irvine”. — C Alexander (@C_A_T_norfolk) December 30, 2023

READ MORE

Simply 26 funny jokes from Ronnie Corbett

Source @KillianM2 Image Screengrab