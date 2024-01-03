People have been sharing their interesting facts. These 23 form a treasure trove of trivia

Twitter

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a quiz buff – or wish you could become one – this post and the responses will be right up your street.

It started with this fact from Cora Harrington, avid student of Fashion and Textiles.

I want to learn something. Share one interesting fact you know. I’ll start. We were able to get an idea of when humans first began wearing clothes – which was 10s of 1000s of years earlier than the oldest clothing we’ve found – because of when body lice diverged from head lice. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) January 3, 2024

Although we’re now feeling a little itchy, we found that fact to be fascinating – and it opened the floodgates. Read the responses and the quotes for the full picture, but not until you’ve enjoyed our edited highlights.

Similarly there’s a theory that we can date when shoes were invented in the Stone Age because of changes in the robustness of toe bones https://t.co/13oXinW96a — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 3, 2024

horses cannot breathe through their mouths at all. their epiglottis (flap that keeps food out of the lungs) forms a completely airtight seal over their windpipe. shady racehorse owners used to kill their horses for insurance money by putting ping pong balls up their nostrils. https://t.co/oBWhCrNTHg — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 3, 2024

in pre reformation europe, common prayers like paternosters were included in recipes as a way to measure time, like how we use egg timers now 🙂 https://t.co/lOhUNJCPY8 — m.l weston is querying (@authormlweston) January 3, 2024

Perception of the color blue is relatively recent in human history https://t.co/mcw3JCoUfK — Ashley Regan (@AshleyKTLA) January 3, 2024

Injecting mercury into the penis was, at one point, a common "treatment" for syphilis https://t.co/qpWPZceyd5 — Dianna Gunn (@DiannaLGunn) January 3, 2024

The winning Apollo spacesuit design was done by women seamstresses from Playtex. NASA engineers wanted a rigid suit, but all attempts failed in testing. https://t.co/ES7CSu7d3C — Karl the Obscure (@h8socialmedia97) January 3, 2024

Whale Sharks have "tiny teeth" in their eyes, they're called dermal denticles. https://t.co/nsXG4ao6x3 — Tati – Anton's Swearwolf (@bpdedwardteach) January 3, 2024

The Appalachian Mountains are older than the rings of Saturn. That's all I've got. — Andrew Klein (@ASargusKlein) January 3, 2024

Archaeologists (I’m an anthropologist, a related scientific discipline) can use rope / cordage, etc, to tell how many people in the past were left handed – they twist the rope with their dominant hand or something. Even 100,000+ years ago, it was ~10% of the pop, same as today — L’aakaw Éesh KAW (@LaakawEesh) January 3, 2024

There are a LOT of custard based desserts that claim their origins among nuns this is because they used egg whites to starch their wimples, and if you have excess egg yolks, custard is an obvious solution — Rikibeth.bsky.social (@rikibeth) January 3, 2024

When they first invented gene sequencing, they were able to accurately date the population bottleneck in Europe, caused by the last Ice Age! Our junk DNA offers intriguing evidence that only a few thousand people survived it — St. Paulite (@Angrydomo) January 3, 2024

