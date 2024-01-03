Twitter

People have been sharing their interesting facts. These 23 form a treasure trove of trivia

Poke Staff. Updated January 3rd, 2024

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a quiz buff – or wish you could become one – this post and the responses will be right up your street.

It started with this fact from Cora Harrington, avid student of Fashion and Textiles.

Although we’re now feeling a little itchy, we found that fact to be fascinating – and it opened the floodgates. Read the responses and the quotes for the full picture, but not until you’ve enjoyed our edited highlights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2