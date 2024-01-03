There was something about this list of most realistic TV medical dramas that really made people’s day (you won’t have to go far to spot it)

Entertainment

You don’t have to be have been a fan of Channel 4’s hilarious hospital comedy Green Wing to appreciate this – but it helps.

The Sun asked GPs to help them come up with a list of the most accurate TV medical dramas and it was perhaps not unexpectedly topped by Adam Kay’s brilliant This Is Going To Hurt.

This was lovely to see – the art department went to wild extremes to get the details absolutely accurate (inc going to auctions of early 2000s medical equipment), the directors cast actual scrub nurses as scrub nurses, and there were O&G/paeds experts on set at all times. pic.twitter.com/w6yzVsCQUA — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) January 2, 2024

But it was the second-placed show that really delighted people. And when we say people, we mean Emma (or @scouspie on Twitter).

Crying my eyes out that Green Wing, which featured a HR manager riding a camel round the hospital, is more accurate than Casualty, ER and House which were all meant as high impact drama. https://t.co/2AbHNGZrtt — Emma (@scousepie) January 2, 2024

YESSSS!

Here’s what one of the GPs, Zoe Watson, said about Green Wing which aired on Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

‘It’s hands down my absolute favourite medical drama ever made, and I’d say it’s the most accurate in terms of how staff interact with each other. The eccentricities of the characters you come across in medicine and in hospitals are perfectly captured, and it’s a work of genius in my opinion.’

And here’s what everyone else had to say.

I ADORED Green Wing! — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) January 2, 2024

Most accurate medical TV shows pic.twitter.com/Umy7APPUES — no stepping back from our core principles (@_SRTLW) January 2, 2024

Given that Doc Martin – the least accurate medicine-related show I have ever seen in my entire life – is ranked 4th I would be taking this with a pinch of salt — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) January 2, 2024

Having worked in a HR department in a hospital, I can confirm Green Wing is the most accurate depiction of the NHS that I’ve ever seen. — Anna Cale (@real_meaning) January 2, 2024

oh yeah I mean tbh even I can spot medical errors in Casualty and I got my brownie first aid badge in 1992 — Emma (@scousepie) January 2, 2024

Just in case you haven’t seen it, this will be more than enough to have you searching on-demand (find it on Channel 4 here!) or on eBay for the DVD boxed set).

To conclude …

