Entertainment

There was something about this list of most realistic TV medical dramas that really made people’s day (you won’t have to go far to spot it)

John Plunkett. Updated January 3rd, 2024

You don’t have to be have been a fan of Channel 4’s hilarious hospital comedy Green Wing to appreciate this – but it helps.

The Sun asked GPs to help them come up with a list of the most accurate TV medical dramas and it was perhaps not unexpectedly topped by Adam Kay’s brilliant This Is Going To Hurt.

But it was the second-placed show that really delighted people. And when we say people, we mean Emma (or @scouspie on Twitter).

YESSSS!

Here’s what one of the GPs, Zoe Watson, said about Green Wing which aired on Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

‘It’s hands down my absolute favourite medical drama ever made, and I’d say it’s the most accurate in terms of how staff interact with each other. The eccentricities of the characters you come across in medicine and in hospitals are perfectly captured, and it’s a work of genius in my opinion.’

And here’s what everyone else had to say.

Just in case you haven’t seen it, this will be more than enough to have you searching on-demand (find it on Channel 4 here!) or on eBay for the DVD boxed set).

To conclude …

https://x.com/james_blue_cat/status/1742253250521505848?s=20

Source @scousepie