You don’t have to smoke to appreciate this ‘favourite new year video ever’ but it definitely helps (watch to the end)

It’s been the new year for a few days now but hopefully not too long to share this ‘favourite new year video’ which went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

You don’t have to smoke (or ever have smoked) to appreciate it, but it probably helps (watch to the end!)

i forgot to repost this yesterday but this is my favourite new year video x https://t.co/rOgytyW9cx — erin (@vanillaspitt) January 2, 2024

Did you see it coming? We didn’t see it coming …

i was actually waiting for the fireworks i didn’t notice the billboard — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) January 3, 2024

this is so funny but educative. sadly the stoners won’t see the actual message behind that — sterling (@PaaQhuesi) January 3, 2024

I was waiting for the number to increase — Binglesquirk Uppercase (@binglesquirk) January 3, 2024

Do they all stick around for another minute and ten seconds and then get really upset — rights (@MaxFromBK) January 3, 2024

Well, indeed.

Source @vanillaspitt