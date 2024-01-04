News

Captain Tom’s family’s spa must be demolished by 7 February and these 17 responses surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated January 4th, 2024

You might already have seen that Captain Tom’s family’s spa will have to be demolished within the next six weeks after they missed the deadline to submit an appeal in the High Court.

The unauthorised building in the grounds of his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore’s Bedfordshire home was ordered to be torn down by the local council and must now come down by 7 February.

The news prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2