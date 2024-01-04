Captain Tom’s family’s spa must be demolished by 7 February and these 17 responses surely said it best

News

You might already have seen that Captain Tom’s family’s spa will have to be demolished within the next six weeks after they missed the deadline to submit an appeal in the High Court.

BREAKING | Captain Tom’s family’s spa will be demolished after failing to submit appealhttps://t.co/MQsGgu6S5q — The Independent (@Independent) January 3, 2024

The unauthorised building in the grounds of his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore’s Bedfordshire home was ordered to be torn down by the local council and must now come down by 7 February.

The news prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these surely said it best.

1.

Putting a coach on for this. Will leave from Hunts Cross Retail Park at 8am. Ticket price includes a butty and commemorative detonatator keyring. Bring cans. https://t.co/xoaPA9N0d2 — Jon (@jonbir90) January 3, 2024

2.

3.

Very stressful. If only there was a way they could relax after? https://t.co/F3Zo58ockr — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) January 3, 2024

4.

They should turn it into an XL Bully sanctuary — Xannon (@xannon199) January 3, 2024

5.

Livestream it you cowards https://t.co/DtvoK4ff5x — remand chic (@our_jesse) January 3, 2024

6.

out of respect for his military service it should be demolished by the RAF https://t.co/pq1UoYMq8L — stephen (@stepheniscowboy) January 4, 2024

7.

Goodbye Hannah’s spa

Though I didn’t use you at all

You had the grace to hold yourself

While all the appeals stalled They came out of the woodwork

And whispered you weren’t a spa at all

You were a community space

But that was clearly balls https://t.co/Qp8WngA9iD — Transparent Mouse (@bfafleck) January 3, 2024

8.

What’s everyone wearing to the Captain Sir Tom Moore Memorial Spa demolition day? Are we going formal? — remand chic (@our_jesse) January 3, 2024

9.