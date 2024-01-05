Elvis doing Viva Las Vegas but with the audio messed around with is the funniest thing you’ll watch today (watch to the end!)
Here’s a treat to take the edge off a so-called short week at the start of the new year which has felt very long indeed.
It’s a clip of Elvis Presley doing Viva Las Vegas but with the audio messed around with and it’s a proper treat, shared by @todocasibien who you can find on TikTok here.
Entering 2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/JVqcKmloUv
— Todo Casi Bien (@todocasibien) January 3, 2024
Ah, the magnificent club style!
This keeps making me laugh pic.twitter.com/2XMWF0jtKt
— Jon (@giftedrascal) January 4, 2024
I’ve lost the ability to function, the bit at the end with the dance has left me in BITS https://t.co/XGHxtxC7H1
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 4, 2024
So brilliant! https://t.co/9kXlkO6fZa
— Michael Smiley (@mrmichaelsmiley) January 4, 2024
Credit to Mario Wienerroither who was doing these on YouTube nearly 10 years ago 🙂 https://t.co/WCKNlFeHSI https://t.co/opcHqWrDmh
— Martin (@_SmartUK) January 4, 2024
Oh yes!
There was also this.
Found another one! pic.twitter.com/fVx1yGzJ4w
— Jon (@giftedrascal) January 4, 2024
And finally, of course, when Adam Buxton did this on Eight out of 10 Cats.
I’ve laughed at this for a full hour. I keep going back to it and laughing harder each time x pic.twitter.com/fBz4smEOni
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 25, 2023
We’re with the great Shaun Keaveny.
I could watch that forever until i die laughing https://t.co/F6r1Wz6xI2
— Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) January 5, 2024
