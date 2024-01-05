Celebrity

Elvis doing Viva Las Vegas but with the audio messed around with is the funniest thing you’ll watch today (watch to the end!)

Poke Staff. Updated January 5th, 2024

Here’s a treat to take the edge off a so-called short week at the start of the new year which has felt very long indeed.

It’s a clip of Elvis Presley doing Viva Las Vegas but with the audio messed around with and it’s a proper treat, shared by @todocasibien who you can find on TikTok here.

Ah, the magnificent club style!

Oh yes!

There was also this.

And finally, of course, when Adam Buxton did this on Eight out of 10 Cats.

Follow @todocasibien on TikTok here!

We’re with the great Shaun Keaveny.

Follow @todocasibien