Elvis doing Viva Las Vegas but with the audio messed around with is the funniest thing you’ll watch today (watch to the end!)

Here’s a treat to take the edge off a so-called short week at the start of the new year which has felt very long indeed.

It’s a clip of Elvis Presley doing Viva Las Vegas but with the audio messed around with and it’s a proper treat, shared by @todocasibien who you can find on TikTok here.

Entering 2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/JVqcKmloUv — Todo Casi Bien (@todocasibien) January 3, 2024

Ah, the magnificent club style!

This keeps making me laugh pic.twitter.com/2XMWF0jtKt — Jon (@giftedrascal) January 4, 2024

I’ve lost the ability to function, the bit at the end with the dance has left me in BITS https://t.co/XGHxtxC7H1 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 4, 2024

Credit to Mario Wienerroither who was doing these on YouTube nearly 10 years ago 🙂 https://t.co/WCKNlFeHSI https://t.co/opcHqWrDmh — Martin (@_SmartUK) January 4, 2024

Oh yes!

There was also this.

And finally, of course, when Adam Buxton did this on Eight out of 10 Cats.

I’ve laughed at this for a full hour. I keep going back to it and laughing harder each time x pic.twitter.com/fBz4smEOni — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 25, 2023

We’re with the great Shaun Keaveny.

I could watch that forever until i die laughing https://t.co/F6r1Wz6xI2 — Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) January 5, 2024

