US

A right-wing misogynist couldn’t accept a female runner easily beating a man and got owned into next year – in January!

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2024

Right-wing blogger and culture warrior Matt Walsh got his panties in a bunch over a female track athlete beating her boyfriend’s mate in a race.

Here’s how it started.

@lahnazak Just to clarify, I did NOT want to race this man I was already at the track with my bf doing a work out and he came to join. ##trackandfield##running ♬ Diamondz n Roses – VaporGod

Even without University of Virginia athlete Alahna Sabbakhan’s commentary, it’s obvious that she beat her opponent easily – and we wouldn’t have expected anything else from someone who trains.

The clip made it to Twitter/X.

This is where Walsh lost his chill, making this utterly ridiculous comment.

Cope harder, Matt. That guy in no way held his own – and people weren’t afraid to say so.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

Matt Walsh claims women don’t help each other in public toilets – which raised a question

Source @lahnazak H/T Track Spice Image Screengrab