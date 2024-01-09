A right-wing misogynist couldn’t accept a female runner easily beating a man and got owned into next year – in January!

US

Right-wing blogger and culture warrior Matt Walsh got his panties in a bunch over a female track athlete beating her boyfriend’s mate in a race.

Here’s how it started.

Even without University of Virginia athlete Alahna Sabbakhan’s commentary, it’s obvious that she beat her opponent easily – and we wouldn’t have expected anything else from someone who trains.

The clip made it to Twitter/X.

A female D1 track star Alahna Sabbakhan raced a man who insisted he could beat her. The result is going viral pic.twitter.com/7gx0UVuThn — Track Spice ️ (@trackspice) January 6, 2024

This is where Walsh lost his chill, making this utterly ridiculous comment.

Cope harder, Matt. That guy in no way held his own – and people weren’t afraid to say so.

1.

“Held his own?” He was dusted while she wasn’t trying. — John Kopecky (@Pecker2002) January 7, 2024

2.

You watched this and think he held his own? he’s grabbing his sides at 49 seconds and got dusted giving it his absolute all — Gyvi (@GyviWorld) January 7, 2024

3.

Christian Conservatives are reduced to dunking on women for not being as fast as men on average. Sad state of affairs. — OJ Smoke (@OJ_Smoke_) January 7, 2024

4.

Weird how she kicked the living shit out of him proving the opposite of what you’re trying to prove https://t.co/2Sf6KVYjSV — evan (@esjesjesj) January 8, 2024

5.

Man: I can beat you in a race. Woman: Wins. Matt Walsh: This proves exactly the opposite of what you’re trying to prove. https://t.co/ZJJbUJXk6c — wutrudoing (@wutrudoing4) January 7, 2024

6.

Even in the face of overwhelming evidence Matt Walsh will break down and cry before he'd ever admit a woman is better than a man at something. https://t.co/H7bu7Jb4wF — Boopoopadoop (@BrieRussell3) January 9, 2024

7.

Walsh looking at this and thinking the dude "held his own" tells you all you need to know about the boundless entitlement of white racists. This is how the whole world looks to them. https://t.co/7o5cpjbrfY pic.twitter.com/QMOcxKJXgM — Open Borders Stan Account (@TrueBaugh) January 8, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

Matt Walsh has built his entire career on being Mr Hot Takes at the expense of ever making a valid point. Truly one of the dumbest guys in every room he’s in https://t.co/srrfcjASgv — Justin Gideon (@JustinGideon) January 7, 2024

