How would Shakespeare fare on Mastermind? Horrible Histories had the answer
What would it be like if William Shakespeare, the Bard himself, were to take a seat in the infamous Mastermind chair?
Well, back in the day – but not back in his day, obviously – the brilliant Horrible Histories showed us, courtesy of Ben Willbond and Mathew Baynton, both recently seen in the hit BBC series, Ghosts.
@bbc Shakespeare in the hot seat @cbbc #HorribleHistories #iPlayer #BBCShakespeare ♬ original sound – BBC
We’re probably just going to assume Shakespeare came up with every interesting phrase, from now on.
TikTok users enjoyed the revisit, and left comments like these –
The little shrug when he asks why he didn’t just say playwright.
Clebi Clebi
We all know one person who’s like this.
sueeeeeeeeee3449
Hell yeah BEN WILLBOND!!!!
Logiebear
Nice nod to Ernie Wise.
zozodeminx
I think will start reading poetry now.
Joshua
May have been on a kids channel, but Horrible Histories could easily go toe-to-toe with any comedy skit show for adults out there, and thoroughly hold it’s own! I’d say it’d be the victor in most cases too!
user-dh1yq5cz9v
Horrible Histories taught me more about Shakespeare than my teachers in school.
josemaria177
This is the best bit they’ve ever done.
Pepper
Do people actually consider the theatre to be entertainment?
I think I prefer subsistence agriculture
juskahusk2247
It was a happy coincidence for zachariusone1.
Only yesterday I watched the Ghosts episode where they did this.
Here’s a snippet.
@bbc When #Ghosts meets #Mastermind #BBCGhosts #iPlayer ♬ original sound – BBC
All episodes of both Horrible Histories and Ghosts are currently available on iPlayer.
Source BBC, BBC Image Screengrab