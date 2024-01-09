How would Shakespeare fare on Mastermind? Horrible Histories had the answer

Entertainment

What would it be like if William Shakespeare, the Bard himself, were to take a seat in the infamous Mastermind chair?

Well, back in the day – but not back in his day, obviously – the brilliant Horrible Histories showed us, courtesy of Ben Willbond and Mathew Baynton, both recently seen in the hit BBC series, Ghosts.

We’re probably just going to assume Shakespeare came up with every interesting phrase, from now on.

TikTok users enjoyed the revisit, and left comments like these –

The little shrug when he asks why he didn’t just say playwright.

Clebi Clebi

We all know one person who’s like this.

sueeeeeeeeee3449

Hell yeah BEN WILLBOND!!!!

Logiebear

Nice nod to Ernie Wise.

zozodeminx

I think will start reading poetry now.

Joshua

May have been on a kids channel, but Horrible Histories could easily go toe-to-toe with any comedy skit show for adults out there, and thoroughly hold it’s own! I’d say it’d be the victor in most cases too!

user-dh1yq5cz9v

Horrible Histories taught me more about Shakespeare than my teachers in school.

josemaria177

This is the best bit they’ve ever done.

Pepper

Do people actually consider the theatre to be entertainment?

I think I prefer subsistence agriculture

juskahusk2247

It was a happy coincidence for zachariusone1.

Only yesterday I watched the Ghosts episode where they did this.

Here’s a snippet.

All episodes of both Horrible Histories and Ghosts are currently available on iPlayer.

