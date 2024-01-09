Life

You don’t have to be American to appreciate this fabulously savage ‘day in the life of an American’ (but it helps)

Poke Staff. Updated January 9th, 2024

Over on TikTok the American-Italian couple Jessi and Alessio (she’s American, he’s Italian) are a big hit with videos invariably highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries of their birth.

And they don’t come much more brutal than this, a ‘day in the life of an American’ which is hilariously, devastatingly relatable (and not just for Americans, we can confirm).

@thepasinis

Sharing this little gem again 😂🇺🇸

♬ original sound – Jessi & Alessio

Ooof.

It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @crawf34 who said: ‘I very infrequently watch reels but this had me crying.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

We’re off for a lie down. Follow @thepasinis on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @thepasinis H/T Twitter @crawf34