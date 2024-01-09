You don’t have to be American to appreciate this fabulously savage ‘day in the life of an American’ (but it helps)
Over on TikTok the American-Italian couple Jessi and Alessio (she’s American, he’s Italian) are a big hit with videos invariably highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries of their birth.
And they don’t come much more brutal than this, a ‘day in the life of an American’ which is hilariously, devastatingly relatable (and not just for Americans, we can confirm).
@thepasinis
Sharing this little gem again 😂🇺🇸
Ooof.
It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @crawf34 who said: ‘I very infrequently watch reels but this had me crying.’
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
1.
I hate how accurate this is
— Suz Now (Suzie's Version) (Eras Tour 7/15 version) (@TheSuzieHunter) July 12, 2023
2.
the "no cold pizza, so I skip breakfast" make me cough I laughed so hard
— adrian (@crawf34) July 12, 2023
3.
we got fckin cooked https://t.co/Wzcqbs9eDK
— aaron. (@ayroned) July 12, 2023
4.
What’s the joke? (I’ve never lived outside the US)
— leftlaneisforpassing (@lftln4passing) July 13, 2023
5.
Everything is work-centric and bad here. Frankly, we’re owned.
— Hacked Bracket (@hackedbracket) July 13, 2023
6.
This is America trolling par excellence and any American would appreciate it. https://t.co/YonH2CA19c
— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 12, 2023
7.
Me at home as I think about work after being at work all day while running on half a sub sandwich that I ate at my desk
— the stud who got beat up at waffle house 🧇 (@alesiavsworld) July 13, 2023
8.
“a short 14 hours” 😭
— Melissa 👑🇺🇦 (@languidwriter) July 13, 2023
9.
Look how he making fun of Americans https://t.co/h5HWWHcHsS
— Ms. Black Dynamite (@MBlackDynamite) July 13, 2023
10.
Perfection. pic.twitter.com/apQiRhOx8u
— chy (@TapeFlip) July 13, 2023
We’re off for a lie down. Follow @thepasinis on TikTok here!
