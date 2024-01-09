You don’t have to be American to appreciate this fabulously savage ‘day in the life of an American’ (but it helps)

Life

Over on TikTok the American-Italian couple Jessi and Alessio (she’s American, he’s Italian) are a big hit with videos invariably highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries of their birth.

And they don’t come much more brutal than this, a ‘day in the life of an American’ which is hilariously, devastatingly relatable (and not just for Americans, we can confirm).

Ooof.

It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @crawf34 who said: ‘I very infrequently watch reels but this had me crying.’

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

I hate how accurate this is — Suz Now (Suzie's Version) (Eras Tour 7/15 version) (@TheSuzieHunter) July 12, 2023

the "no cold pizza, so I skip breakfast" make me cough I laughed so hard — adrian (@crawf34) July 12, 2023

What’s the joke? (I’ve never lived outside the US) — leftlaneisforpassing (@lftln4passing) July 13, 2023

Everything is work-centric and bad here. Frankly, we’re owned. — Hacked Bracket (@hackedbracket) July 13, 2023

This is America trolling par excellence and any American would appreciate it. https://t.co/YonH2CA19c — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 12, 2023

Me at home as I think about work after being at work all day while running on half a sub sandwich that I ate at my desk — the stud who got beat up at waffle house 🧇 (@alesiavsworld) July 13, 2023

“a short 14 hours” 😭 — Melissa 👑🇺🇦 (@languidwriter) July 13, 2023

Look how he making fun of Americans https://t.co/h5HWWHcHsS — Ms. Black Dynamite (@MBlackDynamite) July 13, 2023

We’re off for a lie down. Follow @thepasinis on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @thepasinis H/T Twitter @crawf34