People are STILL sampling Amol Rajan’s University Challenge response and these 13 did it best

The eagle-eyed among you will be aware we’ve already written about the appeal that went out on Twitter after Amol Rajan’s particularly memorable response on this week’s University Challenge.

Please, please will someone sample @amolrajan saying: “I can’t accept Drum & Bass. We need Jungle, I’m afraid.” pic.twitter.com/NGdRaOIPgl — Nathan Filer (@nathanfiler) January 8, 2024

But we’re writing about it again because the responses kept coming and it’s this week’s very best thing. The way things have been working out recntly, it’s already a leading contender for this year’s very best thing.

Anyway, we get ahead of ourselves. Amol loved it, he really loved it.

1/ This post has given rise to 3 days of creative brilliance across social media, which is so humbling. It gives me particular joy because jungle and raving was a big part of my life for years. Thanks to all who have mixed the sample.. P.s..#jungleimafraid #UniversityChallenge https://t.co/iCZqtuxKff — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 10, 2024

And we thought it was time to round up all our favourites in one place.

I spent far too much time on this. Jungle is massive. https://t.co/MCNZ4Xndvy pic.twitter.com/WRke7q4btD — Thomas Mitchells (@IAmTomMitchells) January 8, 2024

ok cool here you go, now i can get on with my normal life. @amolrajan #weneedjungleimafraid pic.twitter.com/beZMdA9dqr — Adam Jones (@AdamJon92361926) January 10, 2024

i had things to do this evening.

remix feat @amolrajan pic.twitter.com/XLuIh9bfh3 — Amy Goodchild (@amygoodchild) January 8, 2024

