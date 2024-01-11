Newspaper letter of the day

News

John Plunkett. Updated January 11th, 2024

It’s not, of course, the most outrageous detail to emerge from the Post Office scandal but it is certainly an eye-opening one.

It’s the revelation this week that former Post Office boss (and ex CBE) Paula Vennells was shortlisted to be Bishop of London back in 2017.

Vennells, whose application was apparently pushed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is an ordained Anglican priest but does not hold a senior position in the Church of England.

Why are we wanging on about it, you may ask? Because it prompted this rather fabulous letter to The Times which is very definitely worth a minute of your time.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Still, a bit unfair to compare Vennells to a pirate. Unfair to the pirate, that is.

A final thought.

