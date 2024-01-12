Politics

Ian Hislop’s magnificent post-Brexit rant has gone wildly viral again and no-one does it better

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2024

Ian Hislop went viral this week with his magnificent takedown of Conservative Jake Berry over the government’s handling of the Post Office scandal.

And a most spectacular and supremely satisfying watch it was too.

And we mention it again because it is presumably the reason why another fabulous Hislop intervention went viral this week. Cast you minds back to 2016 and the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote.

And while it might be eight years ago – actually, it definitely is eight years ago – it’s as sadly relevant now as it was then.

Nobody does it better.

Source @MarieAnnUK