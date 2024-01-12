Ian Hislop’s magnificent post-Brexit rant has gone wildly viral again and no-one does it better

Politics

Ian Hislop went viral this week with his magnificent takedown of Conservative Jake Berry over the government’s handling of the Post Office scandal.

And a most spectacular and supremely satisfying watch it was too.

Editor of @PrivateEyeNews Ian Hislop and Conservative @JakeBerry don’t seem to agree about the Government’s handling of the Post Office scandal

#Peston pic.twitter.com/GT0nogOspk — Peston (@itvpeston) January 10, 2024

And we mention it again because it is presumably the reason why another fabulous Hislop intervention went viral this week. Cast you minds back to 2016 and the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote.

And while it might be eight years ago – actually, it definitely is eight years ago – it’s as sadly relevant now as it was then.

Ian Hislop three weeks after the 2016 EU referendum pic.twitter.com/ln79Ue6dAz — Marie-Ann Detests Tories (@MarieAnnUK) January 11, 2024

Nobody does it better.

What a pity people like Ian Hislop, Martin Lewis, Jo Maugham, Carol Vorderman etc are not in government, they care about justice and the lives of ordinary people, not just pleasing their donors and billionaire chums. — gabyail #FBPE END POVERTY #RejoinEU (@abigailinthedel) January 11, 2024

I cried when the #Brexit referendum result was announced. Ian Hislop articulated why I was right to feel so desperate and fearful. Here he is in 2016 telling it how it was and is. https://t.co/swzIu4VIMz — Melanie Hewitt FRSA (@MelanieHewitt61) January 11, 2024

Clever, insightful and usually right ….Hislop will never make it in politics — Conan the Barber (@R_Casey94) January 11, 2024

Ian Hislop for PM, please. https://t.co/HPvb4pts1j — Janet MacKenzie (@Janmakarta) January 12, 2024

Follow @PrivateEyeNews here!

READ MORE

Ian Hislop tearing Jake Berry apart over government handling of the Post Office scandal is simply spectacular

Source @MarieAnnUK