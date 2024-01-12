CNN’s 52-second list of his absurd excuses is Donald Trump in a nutshell

US

The New York-based civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his organisation is now over, with his lawyer having delivered a two-hour closing argument on Thursday, intended to reduce the financial penalties faced by the former President.

Your occasional reminder that TRUMP ALREADY LOST the NY AG civil fraud case. The judge ruled Trump is LIABLE FOR FRAUD. The main question for the trial was MATH — how much Trump will have to pay NY State. So again: Trump already lost the game, the only question is how badly — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 11, 2024

However, it didn’t take CNN’s Abby Philip two hours to sum up his defence. It took just 52 mindblowing seconds.

Abby Philip runs through a list of Trump’s various defenses pic.twitter.com/JC684kTKfZ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

The excuse list covered not only Trump’s civil fraud trial, but just about every accusation against him to date – and there are a lot. It’s worth another look.

Immunity

Presidents can’t obstruct

Lacks corrupt intent

Too fast

Too slow

Unfair venue

Biased judge

Biased clerks

Biased juries

Never met her

Doesn’t know her

Not my type

Personal account

Political persecution

Witch hunt

Perfect phone calls

Deep state

Not an insurrection

No fair notice

Advice of lawyers

Double jeopardy

Peaceful speech

Students not defrauded

Presidential Records Act

Too busy

They are declassified

They aren’t classified

My documents

First amendment

Fourth amendment

Fifth amendment

Sixth amendment

Tenth amendment

The segment was very well received.

1.

The Spaghetti Defense Factory “Something’s gotta Stick” — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) January 10, 2024

2.

GOP

• Impeachment 1 – NO! Let voters decide.

• Lost the election – NO! Let's have an insurrection.

• Impeachment 2 – NO! It's not a political problem, it's a legal problem. The courts must use civil and criminal procedures!

• Courts do that – NO! Let voters decide. — Sue Runs Far (@SueSandersHere) January 10, 2024

3.

The only thing he refuses to say is that he's innocent. Saying "I did nothing wrong" means he doesn't see anything wrong with what he does, no matter how many laws he breaks. https://t.co/0hO1MdHqVg — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 10, 2024

4.

Good LORD @abbydphillip just completely eviscerated Trump’s many *and I mean MANY* defenses and she did it under a minute & solely using Trump’s own word. INJECT THIS RIGHT INTO MY VEINS a total & complete excoriation https://t.co/4qraklsoMJ — File411 (@File411) January 10, 2024

5.

The innocent do not insist on immunity.

Republicans are providing the evidence for tfg’s crimes.

And Maga fools still support the loser ‍♂️ https://t.co/2Ubny5Kk9V — TrcHook (@HookTrc) January 10, 2024

6.

These aren’t defenses. They’re ridiculous excuses that are all failing in court. I would love to see more sanctions handed down to his incompetent attorneys for filing frivolous motions https://t.co/GtO2l2x9PH — Clout Goblin (@GSMDMama) January 10, 2024

7.

We need more of this from all journalists, good job, Abby — Don (@lizzard1222) January 10, 2024

8.

That's perfect.

All day, segments like this. Just roast him with his own words, videos and online posts. — Anti-Social Butterfly (@SissyWoods) January 10, 2024

9.

They should run this at the top of every hour until the election. — Brett Coughlin (@CoughlinBrett) January 10, 2024

10.

Pretty good summary. I would have loved to have heard “and anything else he babbles and every sycophant around him encourages.” https://t.co/VaIW5SVFQI — Bonnie-Ann Keagy (@BKesquire) January 10, 2024

11.

Victoria Brownworth had just one slight criticism of the piece.

Masterfully done.

But at the end, I so wanted Abby Philip to lean forward and say, "Can you imagine what would have happened had Barack Obama done any of this? Any at all?" https://t.co/7nwsxJTWtL — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 10, 2024

