CNN’s 52-second list of his absurd excuses is Donald Trump in a nutshell

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 12th, 2024

The New York-based civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his organisation is now over, with his lawyer having delivered a two-hour closing argument on Thursday, intended to reduce the financial penalties faced by the former President.

However, it didn’t take CNN’s Abby Philip two hours to sum up his defence. It took just 52 mindblowing seconds.

The excuse list covered not only Trump’s civil fraud trial, but just about every accusation against him to date – and there are a lot. It’s worth another look.

Immunity
Presidents can’t obstruct
Lacks corrupt intent
Too fast
Too slow
Unfair venue
Biased judge
Biased clerks
Biased juries
Never met her
Doesn’t know her
Not my type
Personal account
Political persecution
Witch hunt
Perfect phone calls
Deep state
Not an insurrection
No fair notice
Advice of lawyers
Double jeopardy
Peaceful speech
Students not defrauded
Presidential Records Act
Too busy
They are declassified
They aren’t classified
My documents
First amendment
Fourth amendment
Fifth amendment
Sixth amendment
Tenth amendment

The segment was very well received.

Victoria Brownworth had just one slight criticism of the piece.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab