This hilarious (and eye-opening) tour of Belfast Airport’s smoking area is a minute and a bit very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated January 12th, 2024

Comedian Marcus Keeley went viral with his fabulous tour of the smoking area at Belfast International Airport.

And if you think that sounds less than an entirely promising experience, you’d be wrong, so very wrong.

@marcus_keeley Today I went to the smoking area of Belfast International Airport, so I did. #belfast #airport #airtravel #travel #international #thingstodoinbelfast #thingstodoinairports #birds #spreadingmywings #flight #flights #flightdelayed #delayedflight #fypシ ♬ Secret Place – Deeper Soaking Worship

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.

Source @MarcusKeeley TikTok @marcus_keeley