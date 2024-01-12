This hilarious (and eye-opening) tour of Belfast Airport’s smoking area is a minute and a bit very well spent

Videos

Comedian Marcus Keeley went viral with his fabulous tour of the smoking area at Belfast International Airport.

And if you think that sounds less than an entirely promising experience, you’d be wrong, so very wrong.

Today I went to the smoking area of Belfast International Airport, so I did. pic.twitter.com/FOfQZXxqY7 — Marcus Keeley (@MarcusKeeley) January 11, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

When I was there, smokers would see an outline through the door and hit the button inside to let you in for free. I've never felt so welcome. — Joel (@joelpetey) January 12, 2024

Ghostly figures welcoming you into purgatory. — Marcus Keeley (@MarcusKeeley) January 12, 2024

You missed the Giant Cigarette installation pic.twitter.com/7SYmbYPODM — Kevin Oliver Murray (@Kevnmur) January 12, 2024

Similar prison exercise yard vibes at Manchester airport; pic.twitter.com/lywKtW1ZI4 — Antony Davies (@deckard26354) January 12, 2024

We’re with this person.

As a non-smoker, I'm completely here for an account that reviews airport smoking areas https://t.co/T7tkWn5K9Y — Samir Jeraj (@sajeraj) January 12, 2024

Last word to this person.

Dire… — Gareth Burns (@GarethBurns18) January 11, 2024

I tried my best. — Marcus Keeley (@MarcusKeeley) January 11, 2024

