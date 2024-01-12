‘What are you 100% sure is true even though you can’t prove it?’ 21 personal conspiracy theories

Social Media

Someone named u/MelArlo took to r/AskReddit in search of people’s personal conspiracy theories.

“What are you 100% sure is true even though you can’t prove it?”

Although they didn’t post one of their own, Reddit provided them with plenty to buy into, should they feel so inclined.

These were our favourites.

daflehrer

Jim Morrison didn’t die all those years ago in France. He was just sick of being famous and lived an unremarkable life in Europe.

Whitealroker1

Nothing is on sale anymore. The “sale” price you see is what the actual price is that has already been marked up

CaptainMagnets

Women’s clothes don’t have functional pockets in order to make production cheaper and sell bags.

quokkafarts

One time my cat used her paw to gag herself and puke on the floor because I wasn’t paying enough attention to her.

volcano-ngh

If my hand dangles over the edge of the bed while I’m sleeping, eventually something will bite it off.

beaglescout15

That if politicians were punished like the average man, half our politicians would be jailed.

DroneChastity

Unabashedperson43

Most actual government cover-ups are just the government covering up their own incompetence. There’s no deep state, they just suck at their jobs.

MembraneintheInzane

Saying “it’s quiet” in any job dealing with the public, you have just fucked up your day.

ginger_chick

