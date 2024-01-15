Danny Wallace shared an update to the time he was sent a 1-litre bottle of Tabasco and it’s just fabulous

Celebrity

Hot take of the day is surely this, from author, columnist, presenter and much else besides Danny Wallace, who shared an update to the time he was sent a 1-litre bottle of Tabasco sauce.

It’s not about the gratis 1 litre bottle – well, it is – but it’s about so much more than that.

In 2013 I wrote on Twitter of my adoration of @Tabasco_UK Sauce.

I was sent a 1-gallon bottle of Tabasco.

Tonight I sent a follow-up DM.

I’ll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/btRyzGO5Vn — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 14, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And we’re glad to say it wasn’t just us that was absolutely gripped by the whole thing (and don’t even think about suggesting we’re exaggerating).

Must be a tad annoying that you missed your ten year prediction by fourteen days. Maybe if you pace yourself a little better with the next gallon you'll nail it perfectly. — Alex P. Gaywood (@dr__alex) January 14, 2024

I was away for a fortnight — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 14, 2024

What does your full rider look like Danny? Tabasco is essential. I'd like to think barbeque beef hula hoops and either pink wafer biscuits or perhaps iced gems also feature. I hope so. — Jonathan Raimondi (@johnny5raimondi) January 14, 2024

Yes, you have it almost exactly. 1 bottle Tabasco sauce, 1 pot Marmite, 2 Tunnocks, 1 litre Irn Bru, BBQ Beef Hula Hoops (Grab Bag), One Mint Club (for fresh breath). — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 14, 2024

I feel like I speak for so many when I ask if you can post a picture of said Gallon bottle.

My brain can’t compute how much bigger that would be than a normal one! — Marcus Johns (@Johnsie31) January 14, 2024

Yes, man!

We’re with this person.

Totally invested in this. — Jonathan Bates (@Batesyk7) January 14, 2024

And finally.

My Dad absolutely loved Tabasco. He carried a bottle round with him & put on just about everything. When he died we buried him with a South African flag, a cricket ball & a bottle of Tabasco. — KS (@ks_1968) January 15, 2024

If you’re on the edge of your seat – of course you’re on the edge of your seat – follow @dannywallace here!

