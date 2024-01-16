Celebrity

Duncan Jones had the very best payoff to this WWII era plane crash landing on a Florida beach

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2024

Early days we know but we’ve already got a leading contender for tweet of the year.

It’s the great Duncan Jones, director of Moon, Source Code and much else besides, after this happened in Florida.

The crash happened back in 2021 (the pilot was uninjured, you’ll be glad to know).

But Duncan Jones’ response was very much of the moment.

Boom!

This person tried to pick a hole, but @ManMadeMoon was way ahead of them.

To conclude …

