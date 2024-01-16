Duncan Jones had the very best payoff to this WWII era plane crash landing on a Florida beach

Celebrity

Early days we know but we’ve already got a leading contender for tweet of the year.

It’s the great Duncan Jones, director of Moon, Source Code and much else besides, after this happened in Florida.

A WWII era aircraft 'Grumman TBM Avenger' successfully crash lands on a Florida beach. pic.twitter.com/VbGJoH8je5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 14, 2024

The crash happened back in 2021 (the pilot was uninjured, you’ll be glad to know).

But Duncan Jones’ response was very much of the moment.

Hope the pilot had the composure to ask “WHAT YEAR IS THIS?!” when the swimmers came to help him out. https://t.co/lMvFTOAFvz — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 14, 2024

Boom!

-So the war is over?

-Yes, it is!

-That's great! No more Nazis!

-…… — The Spaceshipper (@TheSpaceshipper) January 14, 2024

Good ditching actually — Dennis Schaefer (@dennsschafer) January 14, 2024

Flight 19 reporting in! — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) January 14, 2024

your next production Duncan — Family Addiction Coach Patrick Doyle MSW (@PatrickDoyle_35) January 14, 2024

This person tried to pick a hole, but @ManMadeMoon was way ahead of them.

That only works if he is in ww2 era gear… but I like the sentiment. — bassoonfun (@bassoonfun) January 15, 2024

If he/she can afford a plane like that, he is probably wearing RRL. Timeless fashion. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 15, 2024

To conclude …

If he didn't it was the worst missed opportunity in aviation history. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) January 14, 2024

Follow <em>@ManMadeMoon – he’s also David Bowie’s son, obviously – here!

Or… plot twist… the pilot was an ape in a flying suit. — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) January 14, 2024

